Point golfers beat Wahama in opener

MASON, W.Va. — In all fairness, there really wasn’t much of a home course advantage.

Visiting Point Pleasant secured three of the top five individual scores and cruised to a double-digit victory on Tuesday afternoon during a non-conference golf dual against Wahama held at Riverside Golf Club in Mason County.

The Black Knights — who also call Riverside their home course — posted a winning tally of 185, finishing 11 shots ahead of the host White Falcons (196).

Brennen Sang led Point Pleasant and all golfers with a 5-over par efforts of 40, good enough for medalist honors. Conner Ingels of Wahama was the overall runner-up with a 42.

Joseph Milhoan followed Sang for PPHS with a 45, while Kyelar Morrow and Jonny Porter completed the winning score with respective efforts of 47 and 53.

Alex Hill and Kaleb Pierson also added respective rounds of 56 and 58 for the Black Knights.

Ethan Gray followed Ingels for WHS with a 47, with Brycen Bumgarner and Ethan Mitchell completing the team tally with respective rounds of 52 and 55.

Maddie Ohlinger and Aston Barnitz also shot rounds of 56 and 58 for the White Falcons.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.