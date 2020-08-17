Bulldogs still unbeaten in TVC Ohio

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — They were definitely the big dogs on this day.

The Athens golf team posted a 32-stroke victory over the field during the second of seven league matches on Monday during the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio event hosted by River Valley High School at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallia County.

The Bulldogs (12-0) produced four of the top five individual efforts and cruised to a winning tally of 165 while remaining unbeaten in league play this fall.

Alexander (10-2) was the overall runner-up with a 197, while Meigs (8-4) and Vinton County (5-7) rounded out the third and fourth spots with respective finishes of 209 and 226.

River Valley (3-9) finished one shot ahead of Wellston (4-8) for the fifth spot as the two teams posted scores of 235 and 236. Nelsonville-York (0-12) completed the field with a 284.

Ben Pratt of Athens claimed medalist honors for the second straight TVC Ohio match after firing a 3-over par round of 39. The Athens duo of Tyson Smith and Nathan Shadick shared runner-up honors with identical rounds of 41.

Bailey Jones paced the Marauders with a 45, followed by Payton Brown and Gunnar Peavley with respective rounds of 53 and 54. Coen Hall completed the scoring with a 57, while Landon McGee also shot a 58.

Jordan Lambert led the Raiders with a 57, with Dalton Mershon and Connor Clay adding matching efforts of 58. Ethan Roberts completed the team tally with a 62, while Thomas Stout also shot a 72.

T.J. Vogt led Alexander with a 42 and Sam Huston paced Vinton County with a 52. Will Briggs led Wellston with a 52 and Dalton Inman led Nelsonville-York with a 70.

Below is the list of individual scores from each participating team.

ATHENS (165): Ben Pratt 39, Tyson Smith 41, Nathan Shadick 41, Will Ginder 44, Matt McDonald 46, Nylan Hall 51.

ALEXANDER (197): T.J. Vogt 42, Landon Atha 48, Matt Morris 49, Ethan Scott 58, Joe Trogdon 59, Isaac York 61.

MEIGS (209):Bailey Jones 45, Payton Brown 53, Gunnar Peavley 54, Coen Hall 57, Landon McGee 58.

VINTON COUNTY (226): Sam Huston 52, Isaiah Allen 54, Wyatt Bethel 58, Eli Radabaugh 62, Adam Tichenour 64, Asa Davidson 65.

RIVER VALLEY (235): Jordan Lambert 57, Dalton Mershon 58, Connor Clay 58, Ethan Roberts 62, Thomas Stout 72.

WELLSTON (236): Will Briggs 52, Will Zinn 58, Brayden Daniels 62, Jackson Montgomery 54, Josh Jackson 64, Joel Pellitier 69.

NELSONVILLE-YORK (284): Dalton Inman 70, Jack McDonald 71, Logan Osborne 71, Zack Cook 72.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.