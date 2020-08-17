Belpre wins TVC Hocking opener

MASON, W.Va. — The Golden Eagles were, well, golden in the opener.

The Belpre golf team posted a double-digit victory over the field during the first of six league matches on Friday during the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division opener hosted by Southern High School at Riverside Golf Club in Mason County.

The Golden Eagles recorded five of the top 12 individual rounds and eventually cruised to a winning tally of 172. Federal Hocking was the overall runner-up with a 182, finishing one shot ahead of the host Tornadoes (183).

Waterford (192), Eastern (227) and Trimble (242) completed the 6-team final standings. South Gallia was not represented at the event. Both Wahama and Miller are no longer members of the TVC Hocking.

Southern’s Jacob Milliron won medalist honors with a 5-over par round of 40. Jacob Smeeks of Belpre was the overall runner-up with a 41.

Tanner Lisle and Lance Stewart followed Milliron for SHS with matching rounds of 45. David Shaver completed the Southern score with a 53, while Ryan Laudermilt and Jesse Caldwell respectively added efforts of 55 and 70.

Ethan Short paced the fifth-place Eagles with a 48. Colton McDaniel was next with a 50, with Jacob Spencer and Cooper Schagle completing the tally with respective rounds of 62 and 67.

Mason Jackson, Collin Jarvis and Mitchell Roush all paced Federal Hocking with identical efforts of 42. Braxton Leister led Waterford with a 45, while Zach North led Trimble with a 51.

Below is the list of individual scores from each participating team.

BELPRE (172): Jacob Smeeks 41, Blake Church 42, Matt Deems 44, Tyler Church 45, Connor Copeland 45, Jacob Ferrier 48.

FEDERAL HOCKING (182): Mason Jackson 42, Collin Jarvis 42, Mitchell Roush 42, Wes Carpenter 56, Lane Smith 69.

SOUTHERN (183): Jacob Milliron 40, Tanner Lisle 45, Lance Stewart 45, David Shaver 53, Ryan Laudermilt 55, Jesse Caldwell 70.

WATERFORD (192): Braxton Leister 45, Brett Colyer 47, Ryan Hendershot 49, Mason Thomas 51, Gavin Brooker 51, Peyton Powers 55.

EASTERN (227): Ethan Short 48, Colton McDaniel 50, Jacob Spencer 62, Cooper Schagle 67.

TRIMBLE (242): Zach North 51, Matt Reed 62, Gage Schoonover 65, Siles Andrews 64, Cheyenne Williams 67.

