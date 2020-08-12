Athens wins TVC Ohio golf opener

GLOUSTER, Ohio — The Bulldogs took a pretty big bite out of the opening competition.

The Athens golf team posted a double-digit victory over the field during the first of seven league matches on Wednesday during the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener hosted by Nelsonville-York High School at Forest Hill Golf Course in Athens County.

The Bulldogs carded four of the top six individual efforts while cruising to a winning tally of 156. Alexander was the overall runner-up with a 167, while Meigs was third with a 182.

Wellston claimed the four spot with a 187 and Vinton County was fifth with a 193. River Valley placed sixth with a 212, while the host Buckeyes had only two competitors and did not record a team score.

Ben Pratt of Athens claimed medalist honors with a 1-under par round of 35. Teammate Nathan Cradick and T.J. Vogt of Alexander shared runner-up honors with identical efforts of 38.

Payton Brown paced Meigs with a 43, followed by Bailey Jones with a 44 and Landon McGee with a 47. Coen Hall and Gunnar Peavley also fired matching rounds of 48.

Dalton Mershon paced the Raiders with a 49, followed by Jordan Lambert with a 51 and Connor Clay with a 55. Ethan Roberts wrapped up the team tally with a 57, while Thomas Stout also posted a 64.

Will Briggs led Wellston with a 43 and Isaiah Allen paced Vinton County with a 44. Jack McDonald led NYHS with a 59.

