Blue Angels 5th at Crown Hill

WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio — At least they were consistent.
Seven strokes separated all six Gallia Academy girls golfers on Monday at the 2020 Westfall Invitational held at Crown Hill Golf Course in Pickaway County.
The Blue Angels finished fifth out of eight teams with a final tally of 195, which was 15 shots off the pace set by Teays Valley (180).
Westfall was the overall runner-up with a 183, while Warren and Logan rounded out the top four spots with respective efforts of 191 and 194.
Miami Trace (195), Madison Plains (234) and Logan Elm (243) completed the field.
Abby Hammons paced GAHS with a 9-hole round of 48, followed by Maddi Meadows, Avery Minton and Kylee Cook with identical rounds of 49 to complete the team scoring.
Emma Hammons and Addy Burke also posted scores of 50 and 55, respectively, for the Blue Angels.
Maddi Shoults of Westfall claimed medalist honors with a 3-under par round of 33. Audrey Keplar of Teays Valley was the overall runner-up with a 38.
Teays Valley (180)
Audrey Keplar 38
Ashton Anderson 50
Isabelle Krego 48
Hayley Babcock 44
Sarah Lexton 63
Westfall (183)
Maddi Shoults 33
Emily Cook 43
Maddie Cook 44
Skyann Rogers 65
Alexa Oney 63
Warren (191)
Hollis Sturgill 53
Aubrey Schenz 44
Skyler Radabaugh 47
Lacey Davis 47
Carly McCutcheon 55
Clara Pettit 55
Logan (194)
Lauren Johnson 45
Ashley Aldridge 42
Tessa Luicart 57
Lia Poling 53
Grace Johnson 54
Jaiden Pippin 62
Gallia Academy (195)
Maddi Meadows 49
Avery Minton 49
Abby Hammons 48
Kylee Cook 49
Emma Hammons 50
Addy Burke 55
Miami Trace (195)
Libby Aleshire 48
Alyssa Butler 43
Makayla Barnes 49
Destinee Butcher 55
Kelsey Pettit 55
Mara Simonson 62
Madison Plains (234)
Bryanna Dodds 52
Rachel Weis 54
Cara Fisher 68
Becca Plympton 60
Logan Elm (243)
Olivia Huffman 45
Ellie Kidd 66
Karlie Gray 66
Kelsey Whittington 66
© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.
Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.