2020 OVP prep football schedules

Ohio is approaching the 30-day countdown for high school football.

West Virginia would be doing the same if it were not for COVID-19 pushing the start date back to September.

With more than a month left before kickoff, it’s time to look at the 2020 schedules for each program in the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

Wednesday will mark the official 30-day countdown mark of the fall gridiron season in Ohio, while West Virginia’s opening date has been pushed back to the first weekend of September — which ends up being Week 2 of the Ohio schedule.

The Mountain State was to originally start the same time as Ohio, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed everything back one week.

Of the three Mason County programs, only Point Pleasant ended up losing a game with the schedule push-back. The Big Blacks lost their season-opening contest at Greenbrier East because of the delay.

PPHS now has nine games on the slate as it had a scheduled bye in Week 2, which is now the season opener in West Virginia. Point Pleasant is still openly looking for a Week 2 opponent, but it is also prepared to play a 9-game schedule.

Both Wahama and Hannan lucked out in having Week 1 byes scheduled for the 2020 campaign, so both the White Falcons and Wildcats have a full docket of 10 games — with an even blend of five home and five road games.

The Big Blacks will play five of their nine regular season games in the friendly confines of Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field, with their season opener coming in Week 3 against visiting Gallia Academy.

Point Pleasant also plays three straight home games to start the year, as well as four of their first five overall, before embarking on a 3-game road trip before wrapping up the season at home against Winfield.

Wahama — which begins Little Kanawha Conference play this fall — opens the year with three straight home games, starting with a non-conference matchup with Southern on Sept. 4.

The White Falcons also have non-conference games at Hannan, at Hundred and at Federal Hocking … as well as their traditional season finale with visiting Buffalo in early November.

Hannan opens the year hosting Parkersburg Catholic and will play four of its first five games at home. The Wildcats make their final home appearance against Van on Oct. 23 before closing out the year with road bouts with Manchester and Tolsia.

Both Gallia Academy and Eastern qualified for the playoffs last year, the only programs in the OVP area to make the postseason.

GAHS is practically playing the same schedule as a year ago, with the exception of playing Western Brown in Week 2 this year instead of River Valley.

The Blue Devils — who have an even slate of five home and five road contests — open the year with consecutive home games against Meigs and Western Brown before traveling to Point Pleasant in Week 3 for the first of three consecutive road bouts.

River Valley has two new opponents on its schedule this fall, including the season opener against visiting Piketon. RVHS also hosts South Point in Week 3.

The Raiders — who have only nine games — will play their first four games at home and have six of their nine contests at the friendly confines of Raider Field.

South Gallia has a full slate of 10 games, but six of those are being played on the road this year. The Rebels have four consecutive road contests before making their home debut on Sept. 25 against Waterford.

SGHS also has a pair of new opponents on the schedule in Sciotoville East (Sept. 11) and KIPP Columbus (Oct. 9). Both of those games are on the road.

Eastern has a trio of new opponents on the docket this year, but the Eagles also have six of their 10 contests at the friendly confines of East Shade River Stadium.

EHS plays two of its first three games on the road, all of which are against those new opponents on the schedule. Eastern opens the year at Green, then comes home to face Symmes Valley (Sept. 4) before heading to Fairfield Christian Academy a week later.

Meigs has the exact same schedule it had a year ago, with the exception of the locations. The Marauders open the year at Gallia Academy, but play six of their final nine contests at Farmers Bank Stadium.

Southern has two new opponents on the slate this fall in Shenandoah and Parkersburg Catholic. The Tornadoes also have seven home games this year, including their first four of the 2020 campaign.

GALLIA ACADEMY BLUE DEVILS

Date Opponent Time 8-28 vs. Meigs 7 p.m. 9-4 vs. Western Brown 7 p.m. 9-11 at Point Pleasant 7:30 9-18 at Chesapeake 7 p.m. 9-25 at Portsmouth 7 p.m. 10-2 vs. Fairland 7 p.m. 10-9 at Coal Grove 7 p.m. 10-16 vs. Rock Hill 7 p.m. 10-23 at Ironton 7 p.m. 10-30 vs. South Point 7 p.m.

RIVER VALLEY RAIDERS

Date Opponent Time 8-28 vs. Piketon 7 p.m. 9-4 vs. South Gallia 7 p.m. 9-11 vs. South Point 7 p.m. 9-18 vs. Nelsonville-York 7 p.m. 9-25 at Meigs 7:30 10-2 vs. Wellston 7 p.m. 10-9 at Alexander 7 p.m. 10-16 vs. Vinton County 7 p.m. 10-23 at Athens 7 p.m. 10-30 OPEN —-

SOUTH GALLIA REBELS

Date Opponent Time 8-28 at Symmes Valley 7 p.m. 9-4 at River Valley 7 p.m. 9-11 at Sciotoville East 7:30 9-18 at Southern 7 p.m. 9-25 vs. Waterford 7 p.m. 10-2 vs. Belpre 7 p.m. 10-9 at KIPP Columbus 7 p.m. 10-16 at Eastern 7 p.m. 10-23 vs. Alexander 7 p.m. 10-30 vs. Trimble 7 p.m.

MEIGS MARAUDERS

Date Opponent Time 8-28 at Gallia Academy 7 p.m. 9-4 vs. Rock Hill 7:30 9-11 vs. Warren 7:30 9-18 at Vinton County 7:30 9-25 vs. River Valley 7:30 10-2 at Nelsonville-York 7:30 10-9 vs. Athens 7 p.m. 10-16 vs. Logan 7:30 10-23 vs. Wellston 7:30 10-30 at Alexander 7:30

EASTERN EAGLES

Date Opponent Time 8-28 at Green 7 p.m. 9-4 vs. Symmes Valley 7 p.m. 9-11 at Fairfield Christ Acad 7 p.m. 9-18 vs. Miller 7 p.m. 9-25 vs. Caldwell 7 p.m. 10-2 at Waterford 7 p.m. 10-9 vs. Trimble 7 p.m. 10-16 vs. South Gallia 7 p.m. 10-23 at Belpre 7 p.m. 10-31 vs. Southern 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN TORNADOES

Date Opponent Time 8-28 vs. Ravenswood 7:30 9-4 vs. Wahama 7:30 9-11 vs. Shenandoah 7 p.m. 9-18 vs. South Gallia 7 p.m. 9-25 at Belpre 7 p.m. 10-2 vs. Miller 7 p.m. 10-9 at Waterford 7 p.m. 10-16 vs. P’burg Catholic 7 p.m. 10-23 vs. Trimble 7 p.m. 10-31 at Eastern 7 p.m.

POINT PLEASANT BIG BLACKS

Date Opponent Time 9-4 OPEN/BYE —- 9-11 vs. Gallia Academy 7:30 9-18 vs. Oak Glen 7:30 9-25 vs. Lincoln County 7:30 10-2 at Bluefield 7:30 10-9 vs. Keyser 7:30 10-16 at Wyoming East 7:30 10-23 at Man 7:30 10-30 at Ripley 7:30 11-6 vs. Winfield 7:30

WAHAMA WHITE FALCONS

Date Opponent Time 9-4 vs. Southern 7:30 9-11 vs. Ritchie County 7:30 9-18 vs. Gilmer County 7:30 9-25 at Hannan 7:30 10-2 at Hundred 7:30 10-9 at Ravenswood 7:30 10-16 vs. Wirt County 7:30 10-23 at Calhoun County 7:30 10-30 at Federal Hocking 7:30 11-6 vs. Buffalo 7:30

HANNAN WILDCATS

Date Opponent Time 9-4 vs. P’burg Catholic 7 p.m. 9-11 at Tug Valley 7:30 9-18 vs. Trinity Christian 7:30 9-25 vs. Wahama 7:30 10-2 vs. Federal Hocking 7:30 10-9 at Sherman 7:30 10-16 at Montcalm 7 p.m. 10-23 vs. Van 7:30 10-30 at Manchester 7:30 11-6 at Tolsia 7:30

