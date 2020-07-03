Meigs GC Juniors complete Week 3

POMEROY, Ohio — The third round of the inaugural Meigs Golf Course Junior League kicked off Thursday with 40 players participating in the opening 9-hole event in Meigs County.

Meigs Golf Course is offering a free 4-week golfing league for both boys and girls ages 19-and-under, with each gender broken down into four divisions based on age.

Meigs Golf Course will be hosting the final round on Thursday, July 9. Food is provided to the participants at the end of each daily event.

The 17-19 year old division tees off at 9 a.m., with the 14-16 year old group following at 9:30 a.m. The 11-13 groups tee off at 10 a.m., while 10-and-under begin their rounds at 10:30 a.m. All players should register 15 minutes prior to their designated tee times.

New golfers are welcome to enter any weekly event, regardless of missing any of the prior competitions. Social distancing is encouraged for both players and spectators.

Spectator carts are available for $10 apiece. The league also welcomes any sponsors or volunteers to help with registration.

Whit Byrd of Pomeroy came away with top honors in the 17-19 Boys Division, firing a 6-over par round of 40.

Nathan Shadik of Athens and Tanner Lisle of Racine of posted the lowest overall score on the day while sharing the top spot in the 14-16 Boys Division with a 5-over par 39.

Wyatt McCune of Tuppers Plains captured the Boys 11-13 Division with a 49, while Case Dettwiller of Pomeroy claimed the Boys 10-and-under title with a 58.

Sydney Stout of Syracuse won the Girls 11-13 Division with a 43, while Teagan Conway of Rio Grande won the 10-and-under title with matching efforts of 71.

For more information about the Meigs Golf Course Junior League, contact Tom Cremeans at 304-675-0091 or call the Meigs Golf Course at 740-992-6312.

Meigs GC Junior League Week 3 results

BOYS 17-19

Whit Byrd (40); Ben Pratt (42); Tyson Smith (44); Matthew McDonald (46).

BOYS 14-16

Tanner Lisle (39); Nathan Shadik (39); Brennen Sang (45); Connor Ingels (45); Landon McGee (47); Joe Milhoan (48); Zach King (52); Landon Atha (55); Walker Mayer (60); Ryan Perry (72);

BOYS 11-13

Wyatt McCune (49); Alec Conway (50); Noah Leachman (51); Gunner Cleland (53); Hunter Miller (58); Timmy Russell (59); Nate Harris (62); Riley Cotterill (64);

BOYS 10-&-UNDER

Case Dettwiller (58); Jeremiah Martin (61); Reed Fowler (68); Porter Midkiff (69); Asa Cleland (73); Noah Will (77); A.J. Newell (80); Blake Justice (85).

GIRLS 17-19

No participants.

GIRLS 14-16

No participants.

GIRLS 11-13

Sydney Stout (43); Ali Norris (59); Bailey Smith (61); Katie Caldwell (64); Auna Parker (77); Sydney Mora (81).

GIRLS 10-&-UNDER

Teagan Conway (71); Brooklyn Smith (72); Emma Leachman (73); Layla Nibert (78).

