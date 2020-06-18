Meigs Golf Course Junior League begins

POMEROY, Ohio — The first round of the inaugural Meigs Golf Course Junior League kicked off Thursday with 30 players participating in the opening 9-hole event in Meigs County.

Meigs Golf Course is offering a free 4-week golfing league for both boys and girls ages 19-and-under, with each gender broken down into four divisions based on age.

Besides Thursday’s opening event, Meigs Golf Course will also be hosting rounds on the Thursdays of June 25, July 2 and July 9. Food is provided to the participants at the end of each daily event.

The 17-19 year old division tees off at 9 a.m., with the 14-16 year old group following at 9:30 a.m. The 11-13 groups tee off at 10 a.m., while 10-and-under begin their rounds at 10:30 a.m. All players should register 15 minutes prior to their designated tee times.

New golfers are welcome to enter any weekly event, regardless of missing any of the prior competitions. Social Distancing is encouraged for both players and spectators.

Spectator carts are available for $10 apiece. The league also welcomes any sponsors or volunteers to help with registration.

Matthew McDonald of Athens came away with top honors in the 17-19 Boys Division, firing a 7-over par round of 41.

Nathan Shadik of Athens posted the lowest overall score on the day while winning the 14-16 Boys Division with a 6-over par 40.

Gunner Cleland of Racine captured the Boys 11-13 Division with a 49, while Case Dettwiller claimed the Boys 10-and-under title with a 59.

The girls competition was a bit on the light side with only three total entrants in half of the four divisions.

Ali Norris of Racine won the Girls 11-13 Division with a 61. Ella Caldwell of Racine was the lone girl in the 10-and-under group and won the division with an 82.

There were no female competitors in either the 17-19 or 14-16 divisions.

For more information about the Meigs Golf Course Junior League, contact Tom Cremeans at 304-675-0091 or call the Meigs Golf Course at 740-992-6312.

Meigs GC Junior League Week 1 results

BOYS 17-19

Matthew McDonald (41); Wyatt Nicholson, Ben Pratt and Jensen Anderson (43); Joey Weaver (51); Jacob Conrath (61).

BOYS 14-16

Nathan Shadik (40); Brennen Sang (41); Tanner Lyle (42); Connor Ingels (43); Ethan Short (45); Landon Atha (49); Joe Milhoan (50); Landon McGee (53); Sam Huston (62); Ryan Perry (64); Adam Tichenor (65).

BOYS 11-13

Gunner Cleland (49); Wyatt McCune (56); Nate Harris (60); Hunter Miller (65).

BOYS 10-&-UNDER

Case Dettwiller (59); Landon Cundiff (60); Jeremiah Martin (64); Porter Midkiff (65); Asa Cleland (71); Blake Justice (87).

GIRLS 17-19

No participants.

GIRLS 14-16

No participants.

GIRLS 11-13

Ali Norris (61); Katie Caldwell (67).

GIRLS 10-&-UNDER

Ella Caldwell (82).

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

