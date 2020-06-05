OHSBCA Academic All-Ohio team released

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gallia Academy High School had two players named to the Southeast District portion of the 2020 Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Academic All-Ohio squad, which was released Thursday by the OHSBCA.

Seniors Cade Roberts and Andrew Toler were chosen on behalf of the Blue Devils as each player met the necessary guidelines for selection.

Any graduating senior that has a seven semester unweighted GPA of at least 3.25 or 5 semesters if early grad was eligible for nomination.

The nominee must also possess a minimum score of 22 on the ACT or 1250 on the SAT.

All player nominations were submitted by the head coaches of each school.

Meigs, River Valley, South Gallia, Eastern and Southern were not represented on the all-academic list.

The complete list of Academic All-Ohio selections is available on the web at ohsbca.org

Below is a list of the 2020 OHSBCA Academic All-Ohio Team from the southeast district.

DIVISION I

Daniel Haller, Chillicothe.

DIVISION II

Jack Cornwell, Athens; Andrew Stephens, Athens; Nate Trainer, Athens; Connor Jones, Circleville; Cade Burton, Circleville; Luke Gornall, Fairfield Union; Cade Groce, Fairfield Union; Cade Roberts, Gallia Academy; Andrew Toler, Gallia Academy; Ryan Harless, Hillsboro; Luke Magulac, Hillsboro; Zack Wright, Sheridan; Nate Keiser, Unioto; Dalton Ford, Unioto; Thomas Miller, Warren; Brett Gandee, Warren; Brock Morris, Washington Court House.

DIVISION III

Luke Chapman, Alexander; Dalton Skinner, Alexander; Luke Chapman, Athens; Ian Wiles, Eastern Brown; Nolan Schreck, Ironton; Ethan Thompson, North Adams; Evan Whalen, North Adams; Ben Walls, South Point; Rylan Molihan, Wellston; Zane Kingsolver, West Union; Alex Hirsch, West Union; Brycen Staten, West Union; Jarrett Stamper, Wheelersburg; Tanner Stevenson, Wheelersburg.

DIVISION IV

Colby Bartley, Miller; Ryan Payne, Ironton St. Joseph; Izsak Unger, Ironton St. Joseph; Cameron Kittle, Trimble; Conner Wright, Trimble; Trey Bogart, Whiteoak.

Gallia Academy’s Andrew Toler slides safely into second base during the fifth inning of an April 30, 2019, OVC baseball contest against Coal Grove in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_GA-Toler.jpg Gallia Academy’s Andrew Toler slides safely into second base during the fifth inning of an April 30, 2019, OVC baseball contest against Coal Grove in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Gallia Academy lands 2 selections in Roberts, Toler

