Harrison signs with Marshall track

South Gallia senior Olivia Harrison, seated center, will be continuing her track and field career after signing an Institutional Letter of Agreement with Marshall University on May 20. Olivia holds the 100m hurdles record at South Gallia High School and is a four-year track member. Harrison has a 4.0 grade-point average and plans to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and continue her education to become a Certified Nurse Practitioner. Olivia is joined by her parents, Trent and Leda Harrison, at the table. Standing in back are SGHS Principal Bray Shamblin, SGHS track and field coach Jason Northup, and SGHS Athletic Director Kent Wolfe. (Courtesy photo)

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_SG-Harrison.jpeg