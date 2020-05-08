Devils land 4 on All-OVC baseball

CENTENARY, Ohio — It’s not a participation medal, but rather an honor for staying committed throughout the years.

The Ohio Valley Conference announced on Tuesday that every senior baseball athlete at each school had been honorarily named to the 2020 All-OVC teams, which would normally be determined by the coaches at the end of the regular season.

With the 2020 spring sports season being cancelled before it even began due to concerns with COVID-19, none of the eight schools within the OVC managed to get a single game in this year.

Nonetheless, the OVC decided that the best way to honor all of its baseball seniors that lost their final season of prep competition was to give each of them all-league accolades.

There were 40 total recipients in all, with Gallia Academy coming away with four of those selections.

The Blue Devils were represented by Andrew Toler, Evan Rodgers, Trent Meadows and Cade Roberts.

Fairland had the most selections with eight, followed by Rock Hill with seven and South Point with six. Both Portsmouth and Ironton secured five honorees apiece, with GAHS and Coal Grove each coming away with four picks. Chesapeake also had a single representative.

Below are complete lists of the 2020 All-OVC baseball team.

GALLIA ACADEMY: Andrew Toler, Evan Rodgers, Trent Meadows, Cade Roberts.

IRONTON: Nolen Schreck, Beau Brownstead, Collin Freeman, Richard Thompson, David Chapman.

ROCK HILL: Casey McCormick, Caleb Dillon, Logan Hankins, Jordan Griffith, Nick Blankenship, Tucker Carpenter, T.J. McGinnis.

FAIRLAND: Reilly Sowards, Garrett Looney, Brennen West, Kyle Rankin, Bryan DeFoe, Colton Tackett, Jordan Wellman, Bryson Denney.

SOUTH POINT: Brody Blackwell, Ben Walls, Ryan Fetty, Brandon Pierson, Joshua Rigney, Seth Anderson.

CHESAPEAKE: Jonah Ridenour.

COAL GROVE: Cory Borders, Brady Doyle, Jacob Sites, Joh Null.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack Workman, Bryce Wallace, Ethan Boggs, Seth Porter, Richie Bowman.

Gallia Academy’s Cade Roberts, right, advances to first base following a dropped third strike against Fairland on April 15, 2019, at Bob Eastman Field in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_4.17-GA-Roberts.jpg Gallia Academy’s Cade Roberts, right, advances to first base following a dropped third strike against Fairland on April 15, 2019, at Bob Eastman Field in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

