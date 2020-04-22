WVSSAC cancels spring sports

Less than 24 hours after Ohio announced that school was cancelled for the remainder of the academic year, West Virginia followed suit on Tuesday by officially closing the doors on a possible return to in-building classes due to concerns with the COVID-19 epidemic.

And, just like the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced earlier Tuesday, the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Association made it known late Tuesday afternoon that the 2020 spring sports season was officially cancelled.

WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan issued the following press release in regards to the challenging matters that went into this decision.

“To coincide with Governor Justice’s order to continue distant learning and keep the school buildings closed, the WVSSAC agrees and supports the decision of the Governor and Superintendent Burch. For the safety of our students, schools and the communities, this was the right decision.

The WVSSAC has cancelled the Boys’ and Girls’ State Basketball tournaments as well as the sports of Tennis, Track, Softball and Baseball.

This is an extremely difficult time for our students, coaches, schools and communities. West Virginians are a resilient group who will overcome this virus and all problems that come with it.

The WVSSAC wishes that everyone stays safe during these difficult times. Even though we are practicing physical separation, it is more important than ever to stay connected with our family, teammates and friends.

To our member schools, we will be providing guidance for the 3-week summer period as more information comes to light.

Stay safe, we will see you soon.”

All high school sporting events in both West Virginia and Ohio are now cancelled, with all focus being put on returning this fall for the 2020-21 academic school year.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The new rolling batting cage purchased by the baseball boosters at Point Pleasant High School will have to wait another year for some action after the WVSSAC announced Tuesday, April 21, that the 2020 spring sports season has been officially cancelled. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/04/web1_PP-Cage.jpg The new rolling batting cage purchased by the baseball boosters at Point Pleasant High School will have to wait another year for some action after the WVSSAC announced Tuesday, April 21, that the 2020 spring sports season has been officially cancelled. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.