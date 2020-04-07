2020 River Valley baseball team

Pictured are members of the 2020 River Valley High School varsity baseball team. Standing in front, from left, are Dalton Mershon, Dalton Jones, Alex Euton, Kyle Neal, Garrett Facemire and Dawson Saunders. Standing in middle are athletic trainer Sam Bevins, Reid Haynes, Joel Horner, Chase Barber, Mason Rhodes, Blaine Cline, Isiah Harkins, Brice Pettit, Eric Miller, Caleb Owens, Joshua McCoy, Ian Swisher, Riley Evans and John Santos. Standing in back are assistant coach Colby Lee, assistant coach Steven Horner, Matthew Mollohan, Braden McGuire, Gabriel Tolliver, assistant coach Joe Sizemore and RVHS coach Bobby Jeffers. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/04/web1_RV-bbh.jpg