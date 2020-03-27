OHSAA winter tournaments move from postponed to cancelled

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Thursday that the winter sports tournaments of wrestling, basketball and ice hockey, which were postponed indefinitely on March 12, are now cancelled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. It is anticipated that schools will not be able to reopen for many weeks, which prevents interscholastic athletics from taking place.

The start of the OHSAA’s spring sports of softball, lacrosse, baseball, track and field and boys tennis is still postponed, which coincides with schools not being open.

Earlier Thursday, OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass and his staff communicated with the schools that were still competing in those winter tournaments to announce the decision.

“We are just devastated that the tournaments cannot be completed,” said Snodgrass. “But our priority is the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, communities and officials. Governor Mike DeWine is asking all Ohioans to do everything they can to stop the spread of this virus. That request, along with our schools not being able to reopen for weeks, means that school sports cannot happen at this time. Even if our schools reopen this spring, it will be difficult to find facilities willing to host the tournaments. Most campus are shut down until mid to late summer.

“We are already planning for ways that these student-athletes will be honored at next year’s state tournament,” said Snodgrass.

The 16 schools that qualified for the girls basketball state tournament and the four teams that qualified for the ice hockey state tournament will all receive state tournament programs. The 672 student-athletes who qualified for the wrestling state tournament will all receive a program, certificate and their weigh-in card.

These four winter state tournaments and a few events during World War 2 (1941-45) are the only sports cancellations in the history of the OHSAA, which was founded in 1907.

No state champions will be listed for these four sports in 2020. The OHSAA does not use state polls from the media or coaches associations to determine state champions.

A reminder that OHSAA coaches can communicate electronically with their student-athletes, but no practices, scrimmages or contests of any kind are permitted until further notice.

More information regarding spring sports will be provided when available.

Note: River Valley had three wrestlers qualify for the state tournament that was officially cancelled this week. Sophomore Nathan Cadle (138 pounds) was set to make his second straight appearance at the state tournament, while sophomore Will Hash (152) and freshman Andrew Huck (106) were both making their first state appearance.

River Valley wrestling coach Matthew Huck, left, is joined by assistant coach Mark Allen during a match at the 2019 OHSAA Individual Wrestling Tournament held March 7, 2019, at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Raiders had three individuals qualify for the 2020 Division III tournament that was officially cancelled this week by the OHSAA.

By Tim Stried For Ohio Valley Publishing

Tim Stried is the Director of Communications for the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

