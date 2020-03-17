Baer named to D-3 All-Ohio squad

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association has released the Division III All-Ohio boys basketball teams, and one local athlete from the Ohio Valley Publishing area was chosen to the squad.

Meigs senior Weston Baer — a 6-foot-2 guard and the all-time leading scorer in MHS history — was named to the honorable mention portion of the All-Ohio list. Baer — a now 3-time All-Ohio selection — averaged 19.1 points per game to lead the 13-11 Marauders this season.

The Division III Player of the Year award went to Canal Winchester Harvest Prep senior Christopher Anthony, while the Coach of the Year award went to Troy Dolick of West Lafayette Ridgewood.

2020 OPSWA Division III boys basketball teams

FIRST TEAM

Grant Whisman, Madison, 6-7, sr., 25.7; Michael Stammen, Versailles, 5-11, sr., 17.9; Christopher Anthony, Harvest Prep, 6-0, sr., 28.4; DJ Moore, Worthington Christian, 6-4, so., 15.3; Luke Powell, Barnesville, 6-3, sr., 33.0; Vaughn Dorsey, Waterloo, 6-7, sr., 18.9; Drew Clark, Springfield, 6-3, sr., 19.4; Luke Howes, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-1, sr., 24.4; Cooper Parrott, Willard, 6-3, sr., 21.0; Joey Holifield, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-3, sr., 23.1

Player of the Year:

Christopher “CJ” Anthony, Harvest Prep

Coach of the Year:

Troy Dolick, West Lafayette Ridgewood

SECOND TEAM

Skyler Schmidt, Clermont Northeastern, 6-7, jr., 24.6; Bart Bixler, Anna, 5-11, sr., 15.1; Sean Ealy, Clark Montessori, 5-10, sr., 25.0; Carter Jones, Centerburg, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Chase Hammond, Oak Hill, 6-4, sr., 20.0; Cam Evans, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-0, sr., 21.4; Kobe Mitchell, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, jr., 31.4; Daryl Houston, Beachwood, 6-1, jr., 23.0; Josh Crall, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-1, sr., 24.2; Jordan Fenner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-0, sr., 16.0; Ben Westrick, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-6, sr., 16.8

THIRD TEAM

Cole Fischer, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-2, sr., 14.5 ppg, Steve Gentry jr., Deer Park, 6-0, sr., 20.7; Ryan Sheridan, Elgin, 6-5, sr., 20.2; Trey Stoffer, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-4, sr., 14.0; Mason Jakacki, Crestwood, 5-9, sr., 10.1; Austin Peterson, Garfield, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Chris Brooks, South Range, 6-4, sr., 21.0; Ramelle Arnold, Warrensville Heights, 5-11, jr., 21.0; Mason Loeffler, Metamora Evergreen, 6-4, sr., 19.9; Luke Rowlinson, Collins Western Reserve, 6-2, jr., 20.7; Carter Burdue, Liberty Center, 6-2, sr., 15.8; Terry Baldridge, Willard, 6-8, sr., 17.9; Biggz Johnson, Lima Central Catholic, 5-11, sr., 18.3

SPECIAL MENTION

Edward Wright II, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, sr., 20.8; Zach Samsa, Kirtland, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Jonah Wilkerson, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-1, jr., 12.0; Noah Mesaros, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-2, sr., 16.2; Luke Merritt, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, jr., 19.2; Logan Smith, Martins Ferry, 6-5, jr., 16.3; Brady Schilling, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-2, sr., 12.4; Carver Myers, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Preston Crabtree, North Union, 6-2, jr., 14.1; Derrick Hardin, Worthington Christian, 6-1, sr., 15.7; Darius Parham, Ready, 6-3, jr., 18.0; Zach Geiser, 6-1, Apple Creek Waynedale, jr., 16.8; Connor Meyer, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 5-8, jr., 15; J.K. Kearns, Albany Alexander, 5-9, sr., 10.0; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake, 5-10, so., 15.6; Austin Webb, South Point, 6-3, jr., 22.4; Matthew Fraulini, Portsmouth, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Jacob Polcyn, Proctorville Fairland, 6-3, jr., 11.0; Titus Burns, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-2, sr., 12.6; J.J. Truitt, Wheelersburg, 6-3, jr., 15.3; Angelo Milini, Canton Central Catholic, 6-5, sr., 15.1; Joey Kline, Newton Falls, 6-3, jr., 15.7; Kaden Mellott, West Salem Northwestern, 6-4, sr., 18.2; Nathan Gerber, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-6, sr., 15.8; Gavin Feichtner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, sr., 16.7; Owen Nichols, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-7, jr., 12.3; Avondre Reed, Fostoria, 6-3, sr., 20.1; Luke Denecker, Bluffton, 6-2, sr., 17.6; Jhaiden Wilson, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-7, jr., 20.7

HONORABLE MENTION

Rayvon Griffin, Cincinnati Taft, 6-5, fr., Curtis Harrison, Seven Hills, 6-7, sr., Max McGowen, Mariemont, 6-3, jr., Holden Nease, West Liberty-Salem, 6-0, sr., Hakeem Griggs, North College Hill, 6-1, sr., AJ Eller, Brookville, 5-11, jr.; Cameron Harrison, National Trail, 6-0, sr. Matthew Adkins, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-0, sr.; Makiah Merritt, Belpre, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Kyler D’Augustino, Albany Alexander, 5-9, fr., 15.0; Weston Baer, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, sr., 19.1; Nick Nesser, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-7, sr., 13.5; Colby Swain, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-0, sr., 8.3; Logan Bennett, Frankfort Adena, 6-5, jr., 17.2; Aiden Porter, Proctorville Fairland, 6-0, so., 15.3; Clayton Thomas, Proctorville Fairland, 5-10, jr., 15.5; Chance Gunther, South Point, 5-10, sr., 14.9; Reid Carrico, Ironton, 6-4, jr., 13.6; Cory Borders, Coal Grove, 5-10, sr., 17.5; Jayden Hesler, Seaman North Adams, 5-10, jr., 13.6; Zane Kingsolver, West Union, 6-2, sr., 19.0; Colton Vaughn, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-3, jr., 11.0; Trent Hundley, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-4, so., 9.5; Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford, 5-10, jr., 13.0; Franko Rome, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-8, so., 14.5; Trenton Wilson, Bellaire, 6-1, sr., 17.0; Keegan Offenberger, Magnolia Sandy Valley. 6-1, sr., 13.1; Koleten Smith, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-11, sr., 13.0; Zane Wallace, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-9, sr., 12.8; Gaven Williams, Coshocton, 6-1, sr., 16.4; Sam Ray, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-5, sr., 12.0; Branson Taylor, Elyria Catholic, 6-8, sr., 16.0; Martin Lowry, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-3, sr., 16.0; Giles Harrell, Oberlin, 5-9, sr., 13.5; Charlie Simon, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-5, sr., 12.1; Anthony Olsen, Wickliffe, 5-11, sr., 17.8; Kyle Woods, Conneaut, 6-1, jr., 15.7; Mason McClellan, Wellington, 6-0, sr., 16.2; Abe Bayus, Warren Champion, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Mason Higgins, Apple Creek Waynedale, 6-7, sr., 15.8; Michael Pelini, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 6-3, jr., 18.2; J.J. Cline, West Salem Northwestern, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Trent Jakacki, Mantua Crestwood, 5-11, jr., 14.9; Caleb Francis, Atwater Waterloo, 6-2, sr., 14.3; Jonathan Bertovich, East Palestine, 5-10, soph., 26.3; Landen Kiser, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 6-0, jr., 13.0; Evan Ohlin, New Middletown Springfield, 6-0, sr., 14; Ben Draper, 5-9, Creston Norwayne, sr., 13.8; Eli Burke, Africentric, 6-0, jr., 14.1; Lincoln Cunningham, Fredericktown, 6-1, jr., 16.8; Calijaha’won Davis, Africentric, 6-1, sr., 13.6; Jake Lusk, Johnstown, 6-4, jr., 14.6; Blake Miller, Northmor, 6-6, sr., 14.2; Jayse Miller, Amanda-Clearcreek, 6-0, sr., 13.5; Carter Warstler, Columbus Academy, 6-0, sr., 15.1

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs senior Weston Baer (20) releases a shot attempt over a Nelsonville-York defender during a Feb. 16 boys basketball contest at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_2.16-MHS-Baer.jpg Meigs senior Weston Baer (20) releases a shot attempt over a Nelsonville-York defender during a Feb. 16 boys basketball contest at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.