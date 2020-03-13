Blouir signs with Davis & Elkins

Gallia Academy senior Logan Blouir, seated second from right, will be continuing his basketball and track and field careers after signing with Davis & Elkins College on Thursday, Feb. 27, during a ceremony held inside Gallia Academy High School. Blouir — a 2-year starter and 2020 second team all-district guard for the Blue Devils basketball team, as well as a 4-year member of the track program — plans to major in Exercise Science and currently holds a 3.5 grade-point average. Logan is joined at the table by his mother and father, Cari and Steve Blouir, as well as sister Sydney Blouir (left). Standing in back, from left, are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark, GAHS basketball coach Gary Harrison and former AAU basketball coach Stacy Shannon. The Senators — based out of Elkins, W.Va. — are Division II members of the Mountain East Conference. (Submitted photo)

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_3.15-GA-Blouir.jpg