11 named to D-13 boys teams

A total of 11 players from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were chosen to the 2020 Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association District 13 boys basketball teams, as voted on by the coaches within Gallia, Meigs, Jackson, Athens, Perry, Hocking, Washington and Lawrence counties.

Each of the six local schools had at least one player selected, with Southern leading the way with three honorees. Gallia Academy, Meigs and River Valley were next with two selections apiece, while Eastern and South Gallia came away with a single representative.

In Division III, Meigs senior Weston Baer was named Player of the Year. Baer — the Marauders’ all-time leading scorer — was on the first team for a third year in a row, with MHS sophomore Coulter Cleland as a special mention for a third straight year.

Chesapeake’s Ryan Davis earned was the Division III Coach of the Year.

Both of Gallia Academy’s honorees are first time selections, with senior Logan Blouir and freshman Isaac Clary landing on second team and special mention respectively in Division I-II.

The Raiders had one repeat selection, as well as a first time choice on the Division I-II list, with junior Jordan Lambert on second team for a second straight year, and senior Brandon Call as a special mention for the first time.

Jackson senior Caleb Wallis was named the Division I-II Player of the Year, while Ironmen head coach Max Morrow won Coach of the Year honors.

Leading the way for Southern, senior Cole Steele landed on second team in Division IV. SHS senior Trey McNickle and junior Arrow Drummer were both on special mention, with all-3 Tornadoes as first time choices.

South Gallia sophomore Brayden Hammond garnered second team honors for the Rebels, his first all-district honor.

Eastern senior Garrett Barringer came away with second team honors for the second straight year.

The Division IV Player of the Year was Jack Leith of Symmes Valley, while the D-4 Coach of the Year was Federal Hocking’s Jonathon Thompson.

Divisions I-II

FIRST TEAM

Caleb Wallis, Jackson; Gavin Arbaugh, Vinton County; Brayden Markins, Athens; Brandon Simoniette, Warren; Tegan Myers, Logan; Braydon Whiting, Athens.

Player of the Year:

Caleb Wallis, Jackson.

Coach of the Year:

Max Morrow, Jackson.

SECOND TEAM

Tony Munoz, Marietta; Logan Blouir, Gallia Academy; Jordan Lambert, River Valley; Braxton Hammond, Jackson; Jackson Graham, Marietta.

SPECIAL MENTION

Lance Montgomery, Vinton County; Isaac Clary, Gallia Academy; Mark Duckworth, Marietta; Caden Donaldson, Jackson; Joel Chevalier, Warren; Ryan Mannix, Marietta; Drew Bragg, Jackson; Brandon Call, River Valley; Kurt Taylor, Warren.

Division III

FIRST TEAM

Weston Baer, Meigs; Chase Hammond, Oak Hill; Austin Webb, South Point; Clayton Thomas, Fairland; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake; Reid Carrico, Ironton.

Player of the Year:

Weston Baer, Meigs.

Coach of the Year:

Ryan Davis, Chesapeake.

SECOND TEAM

Aiden Porter, Fairland; Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander; Corey Borders, Coal Grove; JK Kearns, Alexander; Makiah Merritt, Belpre.

SPECIAL MENTION

Jacob Polcyn, Fairland; Chance Gunther, South Point; Coulter Cleland, Meigs; Connor Baker, Belpre; Logan Adams, Belpre; Drew Hanning, Oak Hill; Ethan Gail, Nelsonville-York; Mikey Seel, Nelsonville-York; Braden Stamper, Rock Hill; Hunter Smith, Wellston; Evan Gannon, Coal Grove.

Division IV

FIRST TEAM

Jack Leith, Symmes Valley; Brayden Weber, Trimble; Bradley Russell, Federal Hocking; Blake Guffey, Trimble; Zach Roach, Ironton St. Joe; Colby Bartley, Miller.

Player of the Year:

Jack Leith, Symmes Valley.

Coach of the Year:

Jonathon Thompson, Federal Hocking.

SECOND TEAM

Cole Steele, Southern; Garrett Barringer, Eastern; Holden Dailey, Waterford; Brayden Hammond, South Gallia; Ryan Payne, Ironton St. Joe.

SPECIAL MENTION

Luke Leith, Symmes Valley; Hunter Smith, Federal Hocking; Luke Teters, Waterford; Drew Scherer, Symmes Valley; Nathaniel Massie; Federal Hocking; JC Damron, Ironton St. Joe; Cameron Kittle; Trimble; Logan Walsh, Symmes Valley; Arrow Drummer, Southern; Trey McNickle, Southern.

