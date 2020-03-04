Blue Angels land 2 All-OVC picks

A pair of Blue Angels were chosen to the 2019-20 All-Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball teams, as selected by the coaches from within the 8-team league.

Gallia Academy junior Maddy Petro was a repeat first team selection after averaging 14.6 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Blue and White during a 9-15 overall campaign.

Senior Alex Barnes — who missed most of her junior season with an ankle injury after a pair of first team selections as a freshman and sophomore — was chosen to the honorable mention squad. Barnes averaged 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals this winter.

GAHS went 2-12 overall in OVC play, joining Rock Hill in a tie for seventh place. League champion Coal Grove came away with a league-best five total selections, including Rick Roach as coach of the year.

Petro was one of repeat selections to the first team, joining Emilee Carey of South Point and Addi Dillow of Coal Grove. Emilee Whitt of SPHS was also a 4-time first team selection in the OVC.

Samantha Lafon of Ironton, Jenna Stone of Fairland and Hannah Hughes of Portsmouth were first teams selections this winter after being named to the honorable mention list a year ago.

Maddy Khounlavong of South Point and Makayla Scott of Rock Hill were repeat choices on the honorable mention squad.

2019-20 All-OVC girls basketball teams

First Team

COAL GROVE (13-1): Addi Dillow*, Kaleigh Murphy, Abbey Hicks

IRONTON (12-2): Lexie Arden, Samantha Lafon#

FAIRLAND (10-4): Jenna Stone#, Tomi Hinkle

SOUTH POINT (9-5): Emilee Whitt***, Emilee Carey*

CHESAPEAKE (5-9): Emily Duncan

PORTSMOUTH (3-11): Hannah Hughes#

GALLIA ACADEMY (2-12): Maddy Petro*

ROCK HILL (2-12): Lucy Simpson

Coach of the Year

Rick Roach (Coal Grove)

Honorable Mention

Elli Holmes, Coal Grove; Elli Williams, Ironton; Emma Marshall, Fairland; Maddy Khounlavong#, South Point; Emily Duncan, Chesapeake; Nia Trinidad, Portsmouth, Alex Barnes, Gallia Academy; Makayla Scott#, Rock Hill.

* — indicates first team selection from previous year.

# — indicates honorable mention selection from previous year.

Gallia Academy junior Maddy Petro, middle, releases a shot attempt during a Jan. 2 girls basketball contest against Point Pleasant in Centenary, Ohio.

