Midway finishes series sweep of RedStorm

MIDWAY, Ky. — Host Midway University banged out 11 hits in both ends of a doubleheader and completed a series sweep of the University of Rio Grande by scores of 8-3 and 9-6, Sunday afternoon, in River States Conference baseball action at Farmer-Ball Stadium.

The Eagles improved to 7-10 overall and 3-0 in league play with the weekend sweep.

Rio Grande continued its season-long struggle, slipping to 0-18 overall and 0-3 in the RSC.

A pair of four-run innings in the nightcap spelled doom for the RedStorm, who trailed 9-2 after four innings.

Rio mounted a rally with one run in the fifth and three more markers in the sixth, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Junior Cody Gabriel (Upper Sandusky, OH) started and took the loss for the RedStorm, allowing eight hits and six runs — three earned — over three innings. He walked three and fanned six.

Senior Isaiah Lewis (Willingboro, NJ) finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in the loss, while freshman Austin Kendall (Troy, OH) also had a pair of hits and senior Caden Cluxton (Washington Court House, OH) clubbed a solo home run.

Cameron Nichols went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs to pace Midway offensively, while Graham Luttor also went 2-for-3 with a run batted in.

Tyson Orr and Skylar Lucas added two hits apiece in the winning effort, while Ryan Davis tripled and drove in a run.

Dillon Bland evened his record at 2-2 for the Eagles, allowing four hits and three runs — one earned — over five innings.

In game one, Rio led 2-1 after 2-1/2 innings before the hosts scored twice in the bottom of the third to take the lead and three more times in the fifth to blow things open.

Nichols went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Midway, while Davis was 3-for-4 with a double and a run batted in.

Luttor added two hits, including a home run, in the victory, while Corey Plahuta doubled and drove in two runs and Orr had a triple.

Mark Taylor scattered eight hits over as many innings to earn the victory for the Eagles.

Graduate senior Zach Kendall (Troy, OH) started and took the loss for Rio, surrendering eight hits, four walks and six runs over four innings.

Cluxton had three hits to lead the RedStorm at the plate, while Lewis and senior Juan Familia (Reading, PA) had two hits apiece. Lewis also had Rio’s only RBI in the contest.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.