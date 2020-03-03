Indians oust Point, 59-56

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A back-and-forth battle ended in favor of the hosts.

The fifth-seeded Point Pleasant boys basketball team had its season and its five-game winning streak ended in the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 quarterfinal on Monday at Sissonville, with the fourth-seeded Indians taking the lead in the final minute and holding on for a 59-56 victory.

The Big Blacks (11-12) led initially, but the first of 11 lead changes in the game gave Sissonville (7-16) a 9-8 edge three minutes into play.

The hosts were up 20-13 by the end of the opening stanza, but PPHS started the second quarter with an 11-to-2 run and took the lead at 24-22 on a Braxton Yates trifecta with 5:10 left in the half.

SHS was back up by one after an old-fashioned three-pointer by Joseph Udoh with just under four minutes left in the half, but Kyelar Morrow answered with his third three-pointer in the quarter, giving the guests a 27-25 edge.

Sissonville scored the next three points, but a two-pointer by Yates gave Point Pleasant a 29-28 lead with two minutes until halftime. Yates’ field goal started a 9-0 run, which made the guests’ lead 36-28 at halftime.

The Indians tied the game up three times in the third quarter, before finally regaining the edge at 45-44 on a Bryce Myers field goal with 35 seconds left in the period. PPHS answered eight seconds later, with Eric Chapman converting the field goal and giving the Big Blacks a 46-45 lead headed into the finale.

Point Pleasant started the fourth with a 7-to-2 run, featuring back-to-back buckets by Hunter Bush and a three-pointer by Morrow. SHS scored the next six points to tie it at 53, but Udoh — who led all-scorers and rebounders in the game — fouled out with 3:01 to play.

Sissonville regained the lead at 55-54 on a pair of Dylan Griffith free throws with 2:38 to play, with the Big Blacks’ losing Chapman to fouls on the play.

A two-pointer by Nick Smith on an assist from Yates gave the Big Blacks their final lead of the night, at 56-55, but Dylan Lucas sank a two-pointer with 56 seconds left, giving the edge back to SHS.

Griffith extended the lead to three points with a pair of free throws with 25 seconds to play. After a PPHS turnover, the hosts left the door open, missing the front end of a 1-and-1 with six seconds left. However, the Big Blacks’ potential game-tying three-pointer was just off its mark and SHS claimed the 59-56 victory.

For the game, Point Pleasant was 22-of-66 (33.3 percent) from the field, including 8-of-29 (27.6 percent) from beyond the arc, making just 1-of-12 (8.3 percent) three-point tries after halftime. The Indians made 21-of-44 (47.7 percent) field goal attempts, including 2-of-14 (14.3 percent) three-point shots. At the foul line, PPHS was 4-of-9 (44.4 percent) and SHS was 15-of-25 (60 percent).

The hosts won the rebounding battle by a 33-to-25 clip, including 20-to-11 in the second half. Point Pleasant held a 10-to-8 edge in offensive boards for the game, and committed 13 turnovers, nine fewer than SHS. The Big Blacks combined for 14 steals, 13 assists and one rejection, while Sissonville collected eight assists, five steals and three blocked shots.

Bush and Morrow led the guests with 15 points apiece, with Bush grabbing a team-best nine rebounds. Yates tallied 14 points, as well as team-highs of five assists and four steals. Chapman was next with five points, followed by Smith with four, and McKeehan Justus with three.

For Sissonville, Udoh had a double-double of 27 points and 13 rebounds, while leading the defense with three steals and a block. Myers contributed 11 points and four assists to the winning cause, while Brody Danberry posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Griffith finished with seven points, while Lucas and Brandon Bailey scored two each in the win.

The Indians visit top-seeded Poca for the section semifinal bout on Wednesday.

