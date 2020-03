Additional scenes from the WVSSAC wrestling tournament

Additional scenes from the 73rd annual WVSSAC wrestling tournament held this past weekend at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

Point Pleasant junior Christopher Smith appears to break free from a hold for a reversal during his 126-pound Class AA-A championship match Saturday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_3.3-PP-Smith-1.jpg Point Pleasant junior Christopher Smith appears to break free from a hold for a reversal during his 126-pound Class AA-A championship match Saturday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Wahama freshman Kase Stewart, right, receives instruction from WHS head coach Ryan Russell during Stewart’s 132-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_3.3-WAH-Coaches-1.jpg Wahama freshman Kase Stewart, right, receives instruction from WHS head coach Ryan Russell during Stewart’s 132-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Point Pleasant senior Jacob Muncy locks up with an opponent during an opening round Class AA-A heavyweight match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_3.3-PP-Muncy-1.jpg Point Pleasant senior Jacob Muncy locks up with an opponent during an opening round Class AA-A heavyweight match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Point Pleasant fans join head coach John Bonecutter, foreground, in celebrating Parker Henderson’s 106-pound Class AA-A championship Saturday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_3.3-PP-Crowd-1.jpg Point Pleasant fans join head coach John Bonecutter, foreground, in celebrating Parker Henderson’s 106-pound Class AA-A championship Saturday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Point Pleasant sophomore Mackandle Freeman has his hand lifted in victory during his 113-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_3.3-PP-Mackandle-1.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Mackandle Freeman has his hand lifted in victory during his 113-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Point Pleasant senior Zac Samson maintains leverage on an opponent during his 160-pound Class AA-A championship match Saturday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_3.3-PP-Samson-1.jpg Point Pleasant senior Zac Samson maintains leverage on an opponent during his 160-pound Class AA-A championship match Saturday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Point Pleasant junior Wyatt Wilson, left, prepares to lock up with an opponent during his 152-pound Class AA-A championship match Saturday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.