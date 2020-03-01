Mason County results from the 2020 WVSSAC Wrestling Championships

Below are round-by-round results for every Mason County competitor at the 73rd annual WVSSAC Wrestling Championships held this past weekend at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Each school’s final 3-day record is included in parenthesis. Each state qualifier’s end-of-season record is also included in parenthesis.
POINT PLEASANT BIG BLACKS (44-14)
106: Parker Henderson (49-4)
— pinned Matthew Shahan (Phillip Barbour), 1:35
— def. Brody Hess (North Marion), 10-2 md
— def. Ryan Morgan (Liberty Harrison), 10-2 md
— def. Geno Casuccio (East Fairmont), 3-2 dec
113: Mackandle Freeman (44-7)
— won by forfeit
— lost to Brady Layman (Ritchie County), 3:10
— def. Caleb Nuzum (Phillip Barbour), 8-1 dec
— def. John Sanders (Independence), 11-2 md
— pinned Marko Tarley (Fairmont Senior), 0:34
— def. Isaac Harris (Berkeley Springs), 2-0 dec
120: Isaac Short (51-3)
— pinned Carter Hamilton (North Marion), 0:53
— def. Ashby West (Oak Hill), 2-0 dec
— pinned Kolbie Hamilton (Fairmont Senior), 4:41
— def. Judah Price (Independence), 4-1 dec
126: Christopher Smith (50-4)
— pinned Joseph Powers (Doddridge County), 1:18
— def. Thomas Ours (Petersburg), 4-0 dec
— def. Joshua Goode (Shady Spring), 7-4 dec
— lost to Blake Boyers (East Fairmont), 3-1 dec
132: Derek Raike (52-0)
— pinned Myles Coffman (Shady Spring), 0:56
— pinned Beau Bearden (North Marion), 1:34
— pinned Wyatt Conley (Weir), 2:41
— def. Mikey Jones (Fairmont Senior), 19-4 tf
138: Justin Bartee (51-3)
— def. Camden O’Connor (Oak Glen), 11-3 md
— pinned Eli Shumaker (Grafton), 1:30
— def. Tanner Hoskinson (Fairmont Senior), 15-6 md
— pinned Levi Brake (Nicholas County), 17-5
145: Mitchell Freeman (50-5)
— pinned Clayton Moore (Lincoln), 1:40
— def. Noah Kiska (Frankfort), 3-0 dec
— def. Derek Starkey (Bridgeport), 7-2 dec
— def. Jonathan Creese (Oak Glen), 8-1 dec
152: Wyatt Wilson (44-12)
— def. Dalton Hanshaw (Nicholas County), 5-0 dec
— def. Dylan Knight (Doddridge County), 3-1 dec
— def. Kayden Procacina (Ritchie County), 3-1 dec
— lost to Peyton Hall (Oak Glen), 2:34
160: Zac Samson (45-10)
— def. Aaron Lyons (Keyser), 13-2 md
— def. Brent Robinson (Notre Dame), 4-3 dec
— def. Peyton Thompson (Berkeley Springs), 3-1 dec
— def. lost to Ben Kee (Herbert Hoover), 4-0 dec
170: Logan Southall (46-10)
— pinned Clay Sinnett (Liberty Harrison), 0:38
— pinned Nick Scott (Fairmont Senior), 1:04
— lost to Isaac VanMeter (Moorefield), 9-4 dec
— lost to Sam Adams (Independence), 4:53
— lost to Colton Moore (Braxton County), 4:21
182: Brayden Connolly (23-17)
— pinned Andrew Martin (Independence), 5:42
— lost to Colton Hovermale (Lincoln), 8-4 dec
— lost to Dominique Johnson (Oak Hill), 4-2 dec
195: Juan Marquez (43-9)
— pinned Caiden Adams (Oak Glen), 3:20
— pinned Mason Atkinson (Herbert Hoover), 2:00
— def. Garrett Conaway (North Marion), 4-2 dec
— def. Jacob Williams (Nicholas County), 4-3 dec
220: Wyatt Stanley (21-11)
— pinned Bradon Nicholson (Notre Dame), 5:09
— pinned Hunter Leggett (Ritchie County), 1:22
— lost to Noah Brown (Greenbrier West), 2:59
— lost to Jeff Bowles (Liberty Raleigh), 2:35
— lost to Sturgis May (Braxton County), 3:35
285: Jacob Muncy (35-13)
— pinned Dennis Redden (Nicholas County), 3:57
— lost to Quin Meador (Braxton County), 4:31
— lost to Mikey Hamrick (Magnolia), 1-0 dec
WAHAMA WHITE FALCONS (3-4)
132: Kase Stewart (37-13)
— lost to Colten Caron (Independence), 5-3 dec
— pinned Trevor Renforth (Phillip Barbour), 4:17
— lost to Tyler Teel (Herbert Hoover), 8-6 dec
145: Trevor Hunt (38-9)
— def. Bryson Spell (Braxton County), 6-4 dec
— lost to Jonathan Creese (Oak Glen), 9-3 dec
— pinned Eli Sedlock (Oak Hill), 2:43
— lost to Dillon Williams (Grafton), 5-1 dec
2020 Class AA-A state champions
106: Parker Henderson (Point Pleasant)
113: Brady Layman (Ritchie County)
120: Isaac Short (Point Pleasant)
126: Blake Boyers (East Fairmont)
132: Derek Raike (Point Pleasant)
138: Justin Bartee (Point Pleasant)
145: Mitchell Freeman (Point Pleasant)
152: Peyton Hall (Oak Glen)
160: Ben Kee (Herbert Hoover)
170: Isaac VanMeter (Moorefield)
182: Jordan Williams (Braxton County)
195: Juan Marquez (Point Pleasant)
220: Noah Brown (Greenbrier West)
285: Zach Frazier (Fairmont Senior)