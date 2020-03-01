Point dominates Class AA-A tournament

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Technically, the Big Blacks captured the program’s fifth state championship by the end of the second session.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team obliterated the Class AA-A field this weekend with a record-setting performance at the 73rd annual WVSSAC Championships held at Mountain Health Arena in Cabell County.

The Big Blacks produced a program-best six individual state champions and matched a school record with a dozen podium finishes while rolling to a final tally of 266.5 points.

PPHS — which repeated as Class AA-A champions — also tied the state record for most individual champions at the same double-A meet, joining the 2001 Oak Glen and 2017 Independence programs with a half-dozen winners apiece.

The Red and Black came up three points short of tying the 2000 Oak Glen squad that set the double-A record for total team points with 269.5.

Point Pleasant did set a new Class AA-A record, however, in overall winning margin. Braxton County was the double-A runner-up with 111 points, leaving the Eagles 155.5 points off the winning pace. The 2017 Independence team won the title that year by 143.5 points.

The Big Blacks — thanks to 11 semifinal qualifiers — posted 120 points through the first two of five total sessions this weekend.

Sophomores Derek Raike (132) and Justin Bartee (138), as well as junior Isaac Short (120), repeated as state champions in their respective weight classes, while senior Juan Marquez (195) joined juniors Parker Henderson (106) and Mitchell Freeman (145) each notched their first state crowns.

Senior Zac Samson (160), junior Christopher Smith (126) and junior Wyatt Wilson (152) all suffered setbacks in their weight class finals, allowing each to finish second overall.

Sophomore Mackandle Freeman was third overall at 113 pounds, while seniors Logan Southall (170) and Wyatt Stanley (220) finished sixth in their divisions.

Greenbrier West won the Class A championship with 81 points after placing sixth overall in the Class AA-A field. Parkersburg South won the triple-A championship with 271.5 points.

A complete recap of the 2020 WVSSAC wrestling championships will be available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

Point Pleasant junior Isaac Short signals the hometown fans after winning the Class AA-A 120-pound championship on Saturday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

