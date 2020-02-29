Point captures 5th Class AA-A title

A big ol’ high five. The Point Pleasant wrestling program secured its fifth Class AA-A state championship in school history Saturday night at the 73rd annual WVSSAC Championships being held at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. The Big Blacks set school records in several categories over the course of three days, but the biggest accomplishments came Saturday night as PPHS won six of the nine championship matches that it competed in en route to a final team tally of 266.5 points. The Big Blacks finished 155.5 points ahead of runner-up Braxton County (111), making it the largest point differential between first and second place ever in Class AA-A history. PPHS also joined the 2001 Oak Glen and 2017 Independence squads in winning six different Class AA-A titles at one meet, the most in the history of the state tournament. The Big Blacks — who ended the weekend with a dozen podium finishes — also came up three points short of matching the all-time mark for points at a tournament set by the 2000 Oak Glen (269.5) squad. Wahama also finished tied with Calhoun County for 38th place with nine points apiece. A complete recap of the 2020 WVSSAC wrestling championships will be available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_PP-Champs.jpg