Posted on by

Additional scenes from the WVSSAC wrestling tournament


Point Pleasant senior Logan Southall pins an opponent during a 170-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

Point Pleasant senior Logan Southall pins an opponent during a 170-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.


Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Point Pleasant junior Mitchell Freeman maintains leverage on an opponent during a 145-pound Class AA-A championship quarterfinal match Friday morning at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.


Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Point Pleasant junior Wyatt Wilson breaks free from a hold during a 152-pound Class AA-A championship quarterfinal match Friday morning at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.


Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Point Pleasant sophomore Brayden Connolly receives instruction from head coach John Bonecutter during a 182-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.


Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Point Pleasant senior Wyatt Stanley gains leverage on an opponent during a 220-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.


Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Additional scenes from the 73rd annual WVSSAC wrestling tournament being held this weekend at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

Point Pleasant senior Logan Southall pins an opponent during a 170-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.29-PP-Southall.jpgPoint Pleasant senior Logan Southall pins an opponent during a 170-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Point Pleasant junior Mitchell Freeman maintains leverage on an opponent during a 145-pound Class AA-A championship quarterfinal match Friday morning at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.29-PP-Mitchell.jpgPoint Pleasant junior Mitchell Freeman maintains leverage on an opponent during a 145-pound Class AA-A championship quarterfinal match Friday morning at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Point Pleasant junior Wyatt Wilson breaks free from a hold during a 152-pound Class AA-A championship quarterfinal match Friday morning at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.29-PP-Wilson.jpgPoint Pleasant junior Wyatt Wilson breaks free from a hold during a 152-pound Class AA-A championship quarterfinal match Friday morning at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Point Pleasant sophomore Brayden Connolly receives instruction from head coach John Bonecutter during a 182-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.29-PP-Connolly.jpgPoint Pleasant sophomore Brayden Connolly receives instruction from head coach John Bonecutter during a 182-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Point Pleasant senior Wyatt Stanley gains leverage on an opponent during a 220-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.29-PP-Stanley.jpgPoint Pleasant senior Wyatt Stanley gains leverage on an opponent during a 220-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports