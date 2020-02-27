Point sweeps Bulldogs, 71-60

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Momentum keeps building as the postseason gets closer.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team won its season finale by a 71-60 tally over Van on Wednesday at ‘The Dungeon’, giving the Big Blacks a five-game winning streak headed into the postseason.

PPHS (11-11) — which also topped the Bulldogs (4-18) by a 71-51 tally on Feb. 20 in Boone County — was ahead 15-12 after one quarter on Wednesday, connecting on a trio of three-pointers in the opening stanza.

The Big Blacks made seven more three-pointers in the second quarter, including four straight from senior Braxton Yates. Point Pleasant outscored VHS 25-23 in the second period and led 40-35 at halftime.

Van closed the gap with a 15-to-11 third quarter, and went into the finale down 51-50.

The Red and Black finished the game with a 20-to-10 run, hitting 7-of-9 fourth quarter free throws to cap off the 71-60 victory.

For the game, PPHS made 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) foul shots, while hitting 13 trifectas and a dozen two-pointers. Meanwhile, Van sank 13-of-19 (68.4 percent) free throws, to go with 21 field goals, including five triples.

Yates led the Big Blacks with 28 points, featuring a game-best eight three-pointers. Hunter Bush was next with 16 points, followed by Aidan Sang and McKeehan Justus with seven each. Kyelar Morrow and Eric Chapman had four points apiece in the win, while Trey Peck scored three and Nick Smith added two.

David Stewart led Van with 20 points, followed by Austin Javins with 15. Kalen Booth and Hunter McMicken both scored eight points for VHS, Shaun Booth added five, and Jacob Jarrell tallied four.

Point Pleasant will open the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 tournament at Sissonville on Monday.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

PPHS senior Nick Smith shoots a two-pointer over a Wayne defender, during the Big Blacks’ 40-point victory on Feb. 18 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.28-PP-Smith.jpg PPHS senior Nick Smith shoots a two-pointer over a Wayne defender, during the Big Blacks’ 40-point victory on Feb. 18 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.