Raiders rally past Wahama, 62-41

MASON, W.Va. — And it all started out so well.

The Wahama boys basketball team led non-conference guest Roane County by two points eight minutes into Tuesday’s bout at Gary Clark Court, but the Raiders rallied back and claimed a 62-41 victory for the season sweep.

Wahama (0-21) — which fell at Roane County (13-9) by a 74-45 clip on Dec. 30 in Spencer — was ahead 12-10 after one quarter on Tuesday, connecting one three trifectas in the opening stanza.

The Raiders — who head into the postseason having won seven of their final 10 games — answered with a 22-to-9 second period run, and took a 32-21 edge into halftime.

The RCHS lead was still at 11 after each team scored eight points on four field goals apiece in the third quarter.

The White Falcons put up a dozen points on five field goals in the finale, but Roane County poured in 22, a dozen of which came from beyond the arc, to seal the 62-41 win.

The Red and White made 2-of-4 (50 percent) foul shots in the game, to go with 12 two-pointers and five triples. RCHS had eight of their 23 field goals come from downtown, while making 8-of-12 (66.7 percent) foul shots.

Abram Pauley was the lone White Falcon to score in every quarter and led the team with 11 points. Ethan Gray hit a team-best two three-pointers on his way to 10 points. Brayden Davenport was next with six points, followed by Adam Groves and Harrison Panko-Shields with four each. Rounding out the home tally, Ethyn Barnitz and Michael VanMatre scored three points apiece.

Leading Roane County, Brayden Miller scored 17 points, Isaac Ryan tallied 16 and Wyatt Kinder had 15. Carson Mealy and Blake Murrey had five points apiece in the win, while Lee Keaton marked four.

The White Falcons end the regular season on Thursday at Buffalo, and then travel to Ravenswood for the Class A Region IV, Section 1 quarterfinal on Saturday.

