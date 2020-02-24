Tornadoes fall at Trimble, 63-46

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Not the send off the Tornadoes had hoped for.

Having already been eliminated from the postseason, the Southern boys basketball team wrapped up its 2019-20 campaign on Friday, falling to Tri-Valley Conference host Trimble 63-46 at Bill White Gymnasium in Athens County.

Southern (11-12, 9-7 TVC Hocking) — finishing fourth in the nine-team league — was ahead 15-9 eight minutes into play, hitting a trio of three-pointers in the opening stanza.

The Tomcats (19-3, 14-2) — taking runner-up honors in the TVC Hocking — trimmed three points off of their deficit in the second quarter, outscoring SHS 14-to-11 to make the Tornado lead 26-23 at halftime.

The hosts doubled the Purple and Gold in each of the final two quarters, using an 18-to-9 third quarter and a 22-to-11 fourth to seal the 63-46 victory.

For the game, Southern sank 11 two-pointers, six triples, and 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) free throws. Meanwhile, the Tomcats were 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) from the foul line, and had five of their two dozen field goals come from downtown.

SHS senior Trey McNickle led the guests with 12 points, half of which came from three-point range. Arrow Drummer was next with 10 points, followed by Cole Steele with nine, and Coltin Parker with eight. Landen Hill scored five points for the Purple and Gold, while Chase Bailey claimed two in the setback.

Blake Guffey led Trimble with 22 points, making 10 field goals, including one three-pointer. Brayden Weber hit a team-best two triples on his way to 14 points, Sawyer Koons and Tyler Weber added eight points apiece, while Cameron Kittle came up with four markers. Rounding out the scoring column for the hosts, Austin Wisor scored three and Zach Guffey tallied two.

The season series between the Tomcats and Tornadoes finishes as a split, as Southern won the Dec. 13 meeting in Racine by a 55-46 count.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.