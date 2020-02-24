Bulldogs win TVC wrestling title

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Like déjà vu all over again.

Athens repeated as champions, while River Valley and Trimble completed the top three spots for a second consecutive year on Saturday during the 2020 Tri-Valley Conference wrestling championships held at South Gallia High School in Gallia County.

The Bulldogs claimed a league-best five weight class championships and defeated the 12-team field by more than 90 points after posting a decisive winning tally of 215 points.

The Raiders were the overall runner-up for the third time in four years with a final tally of 122.5 points, while Trimble was the highest-placing TVC Hocking Division program after finishing third with 101 points.

Alexander (80.5), Vinton County (71) and Waterford (42) rounded out the top half of the field, while South Gallia (40), Nelsonville-York (32), Meigs (23) and Eastern (21) rounded out the seven through 10 spots.

Neither Federal Hocking nor Wellston scored at the annual competition.

The Raiders came away with nine top four finishes, including a pair of league champions out of four weight class finalists.

The sophomore duo of Nathan Cadle and Will Hash both repeated as TVC champions as Hash went 3-0 with a pinfall at 152 pounds, while Cadle went 3-0 with two pinfall wins and a technical fall en route to the 138-pound crown.

Andrew Huck and Nathan Brown both ended the weekend with runner-up efforts in their weight classes. Huck dropped a 4-2 sudden victory decision and went 2-1 overall with a pinfall at 113 pounds, while Brown finished the day with a 2-1 mark at 160 pounds.

Christopher Goheen was third at 220 pounds with a 3-1 mark and three pinfalls, while Seth Bowman (145), Aiden Greene (170), Brice Petitt (182) and Ryan Weber (285) all placed fourth with identical 2-2 records.

Bowman led the way with two pinfall wins, while Greene, Petitt and Weber all scored a single pinfall victory apiece. Greene also landed a 24-13 major decision win as well.

The Rebels came away with no individual titles, but did land a trio of top four finishes. Justin Butler led the host school with a runner-up effort at 152 pounds, going 2-1 overall with a pair of pinfall wins.

Reece Butler was third at 113 pounds with a 2-1 record and a pinfall, while Caleb Neal was third in the heavyweight class with a 3-1 mark and a pinfall.

Neither the Marauders nor the Eagles produced a league champion, but both programs earned a pair of top four finishes at the event.

Drake Hall was second in the 195-pound division for Meigs after posting a 2-1 mark and a pinfall. Tucker Smith was also third at 145 pounds with a 3-1 record that included a major decision win.

Steven Fitzgerald paced EHS with a runner-up finish in the heavyweight division, going 2-1 overall with a major decision win. Hayes Causey was also fourth at 195 pounds with a 2-2 mark.

Trimble trailed only Athens for total league championships with three. RVHS and Alexander both claimed two titles apiece, while Vinton County and Waterford also claimed an individual crown each.

Besides the league championships claimed by Cadle and Hash, the other TVC titles went to Adam Porterfield (106), Trey Finnearty (120), Bill Wallace (182), Drake George (195) and Dylan Wogerman (285) of Athens; Todd Fouts (132), Tabor Lackey (170) and Ian Joyce (220) of Trimble; Griffin Chmiel (113) and Wes Radford (126) of Alexander; Shannon McInnis (145) of Vinton County; and Haden Offenberger (160) of Waterford.

Chmiel, Radford and Joyce joined both Cadle and Hash in repeating as TVC champions.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 TVC wrestling championships held Saturday at South Gallia High School.

Raiders land two individual champs in runner-up effort

