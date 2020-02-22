Wahama turns back Red Devilettes, 49-34

MASON, W.Va. — The Lady Falcons ended the week the same way they started it, but this one meant more.

The Wahama girls basketball team — which won 62-32 at Ravenswood on Monday — met with those same Red Devilettes to open the Class A Region IV, Section 1 tournament on Friday at Gary Clark Court in Mason County, with the fourth-seeded Lady Falcons taking a 49-34 victory and the spot in Tuesday’s semifinal.

WHS (13-10) — which has now won five games in a row — took its first lead of the night at 5-2 on a Hannah Rose three-pointer 1:30 into play.

Ravenswood (6-17) — seeded fifth and ending the year on a seven game skid — tied it up twice in the opening period, but trailed 8-6 at the end of the stanza.

The guests took their final lead of the night at 15-14, 3:45 into the second quarter on a two-pointer by Anna Hunt. A three-pointer by WHS freshman Mikie Lieving gave the hosts the advantage back 13 seconds later, and Wahama never trailed again.

RHS got back to within a point, at 17-16, but the Lady Falcons scored 10 in a row for a 27-16 halftime lead.

The Red Devilettes started the second half with a 10-to-5 run, featuring a pair of three-pointers. Ravenswood was held scoreless for the final two minutes of the third quarter, however, and the Lady Falcons took a 34-26 lead into the fourth.

The WHS lead was back to 10 with a pair of Emma Gibbs free throws at the start of the finale, but Hunt hit a three-pointer to bring the guests to within seven points with 7:02 to play.

Ravenswood didn’t score for another five minutes, however, as the Red and White rattled off 11 straight points. The Red Devilettes ended the cold spell with five points in a row, but WHS tallied the final two, capping off the 49-34 victory.

Wahama outrebounded RHS 48-to-35, including 14-to-9 on the offensive end. WHS had 16 turnovers, one less than Ravenswood. The hosts tallied 10 assists, 10 steals and four rejections, while the Red Devilettes ended with eight assists, eight steals and one block.

The Lady Falcons made 18-of-57 (31.6 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-13 (23.1 percent) three-point tries, while the guests were 12-of-56 (21.4 percent) from the field, including 4-of-19 (21.1 percent) from beyond the arc. Both teams made 50 percent of their free throws, with WHS going 10-for-20 and RHS making 6-of-12.

Leading Wahama, Gibbs recorded a double-double of 17 points and 25 rebounds, to go with three assists. Hannah Rose had 16 points and three assists in the win, while Mikie Lieving scored eight, including six from beyond the arc. Lauren Noble recorded four points and seven rebounds for the hosts, while Victoria VanMatre and Amber Wolfe claimed two points apiece.

The Lady Falcon defense was led by Rose with four steals and a block, Gibbs with three steals and a block, and Noble with two blocks and one steal.

Hunt led the guests with 21 points and three assists, sinking a game-high three trifectas. Libby Hall scored six points and led the RHS defense with two steals and a block. Skyler Varney finished with three points and three assists for the Red Devilettes, while Kaylee Norman and Lindsay Carroll scored two points apiece, with Carroll grabbing a team-best 10 rebounds.

Following the 15-point postseason victory, first-year Lady Falcons head coach James Toth talked about the upcoming sectional final against the unbeaten and top-seeded Crusaderettes.

“That punches our ticket to go play Parkersburg Catholic, a very good team,” Toth said. “Like I told our girls in there tonight, I wouldn’t trade them for anything in the world, it’s been a really good year for us, we’re really proud of them, and we relish the opportunity to go up to Parkersburg and upset Catholic.”

The Lady Falcons will be hoping the third time is the charm, as PCHS has ended Wahama’s postseason in each of the last two years.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Wahama sophomore Lauren Noble (30) glides in for a layup, during the Lady Falcons’ 49-34 victory in the Class A Region 4, Section 1 tournament opener on Friday in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.23-WAH-Noble.jpg Wahama sophomore Lauren Noble (30) glides in for a layup, during the Lady Falcons’ 49-34 victory in the Class A Region 4, Section 1 tournament opener on Friday in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports WHS freshman Mikie Lieving (22) lines up a two-point shot, during the Lady Falcons’ 49-34 victory over Ravenswood on Friday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.23-wo-WAH-Lieving.jpg WHS freshman Mikie Lieving (22) lines up a two-point shot, during the Lady Falcons’ 49-34 victory over Ravenswood on Friday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama junior Victoria VanMatre (left) looks to pass to classmate Emma Gibbs (right), around Ravenswood’s Libby Hall (5), during the Lady Falcons’ 49-34 victory in the Class A Region 4, Section 1 tournament opener on Friday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.23-wo-WAH-VanMatre.jpg Wahama junior Victoria VanMatre (left) looks to pass to classmate Emma Gibbs (right), around Ravenswood’s Libby Hall (5), during the Lady Falcons’ 49-34 victory in the Class A Region 4, Section 1 tournament opener on Friday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama senior Hannah Rose (1) crosses over in front of Ravenswood junior Anna Hunt (20), during the Class A Region 4, Section 1 tournament opener on Friday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.23-wo-WAH-Rose.jpg Wahama senior Hannah Rose (1) crosses over in front of Ravenswood junior Anna Hunt (20), during the Class A Region 4, Section 1 tournament opener on Friday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.