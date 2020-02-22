Gilkey signs with UNOH baseball

Meigs senior Matt Gilkey, seated middle, will be continuing his baseball career after signing with the University of Northwestern Ohio on Friday, Feb. 14, during a ceremony held inside Meigs High School’s Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium. A pitcher and third baseman for the Marauders, Gilkey starts his fourth varsity season in a just a few weeks. Gilkey was an named to the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division all-league team as a junior. The Racers compete in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference and UNOH is an NAIA school. Gilkey — who played travel-ball with the Dublin Tigers — currently holds a 3.25 grade-point average, and plans on majoring in Criminal Justice. Matt is joined in front by his parents, Julie and Bill Gilkey. Standing in back, from left, are MHS athletic director Kevin Musser, Allie Gilkey, Katie Gilkey, and Marauders varsity baseball coach Jeff Wayland.

