Lady Falcons soar past Point, 50-30

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — About as much of a group effort as you could ask for.

The Wahama girls basketball team had all but one of its 10 players reach the scoring column and never trailed during a 50-30 victory over host Point Pleasant Thursday night in a non-conference matchup of Mason County programs.

The Lady Falcons (12-10) notched their fourth straight victory while closing out the regular season on a solid note, with the guests building a double-digit lead midway through the second quarter while leading the final 26 minutes of regulation.

The Lady Knights (3-18) rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to pull even after Morgan Miller drilled a trifecta at the 3:19 mark of the opening frame, but an Emma Gibbs offensive putback 18 at the 2-minute mark gave WHS a permanent lead of 7-5.

The Red and White followed with a small 4-2 spurt and led 11-7 after eight minutes of play.

Hannah Rose capped a 9-2 second period surge with a free throw at the 4:15 mark, giving the guests their first double-digit lead of the night at 20-9.

Brooke Warner answered with a basket 18 seconds later to close the deficit back down to three possessions, but the Red and White answered with a 7-4 run that resulted in a 27-15 cushion at the break.

The Lady Falcons netted 8-of-12 shot attempts and held PPHS scoreless for more than six minutes in the third quarter, allowing the guests to make a 17-2 charge that led to a 44-17 advantage entering the finale.

The Red and Black salvaged up some offense down the stretch, with Warner and Miller combining for 11 points during a 13-6 push that wrapped up the 20-point outcome.

Morgan Christian gave Wahama its largest lead of the game at 50-19 with a basket at the 5:39 mark of the fourth.

The Lady Falcons outrebounded Point Pleasant by a 34-25 overall margin, including an 11-8 edge on the offensive glass. The hosts also committed 21 of the 35 turnovers in the contest, including 10 second quarter turnovers that resulted in a 14-3 discrepancy at the break.

WHS netted 21-of-58 field goal attempts for 36 percent, including a 1-of-7 effort from behind the arc for 14 percent. The guests were also 7-of-11 at the free throw line for 64 percent.

Rose led the Lady Falcons with 16 points, followed by Torre VanMatre with nine points and Emma Gibbs with eight markers. Gibbs also hauled in a team-high eight rebounds, while Rose grabbed five caroms.

Mikie Lieving was next with six points and Lauren Noble added three points. Christian, Bailee Bumgarner, A’leisia Barnitz and Amber Wolfe completed the winning tally with two points each.

Point Pleasant made 12-of-45 shot attempts for 27 percent, including a 4-of-20 effort from behind the arc for 20 percent. The hosts were also 1-of-2 at the charity stripe for 50 percent.

Warner paced PPHS with a game-high 17 points, followed by Miller with eight points and Patience Burke with four markers. Tayah Fetty completed the scoring with one point.

Tristan Wilson led the Lady Knights with a game-high nine rebounds. Kierra Smith also grabbed four boards in the setback.

Wahama hosted Ravenswood in a Class A Region IV, Section 1 tournament game on Friday night. The winner plays at Parkersburg Catholic on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant opens Class AA Region IV, Section 1 tournament play Monday when it travels to Sissonville for a 7 p.m. contest. The winner plays at Winfield on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Wahama senior Hannah Rose (1) beats Point Pleasant senior Lena Zellinger to a loose ball during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.22-WAH-Rose.jpg Wahama senior Hannah Rose (1) beats Point Pleasant senior Lena Zellinger to a loose ball during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant freshman Patience Burke (33) dribbles away with a loose ball during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game against Wahama in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.22-PP-Burke.jpg Point Pleasant freshman Patience Burke (33) dribbles away with a loose ball during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game against Wahama in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama freshman Mikie Lieving (22) releases a pass while being guarded by Point Pleasant sophomore Katelynn Smith during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.22-WAH-Lieving.jpg Wahama freshman Mikie Lieving (22) releases a pass while being guarded by Point Pleasant sophomore Katelynn Smith during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama sophomore A’leisia Barnitz, right, dribbles past Point Pleasant defender Kierra Smith during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.22-WAH-Barnitz.jpg Wahama sophomore A’leisia Barnitz, right, dribbles past Point Pleasant defender Kierra Smith during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama junior Torre VanMatre releases a shot attempt during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game against Point Pleasant in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.22-WAH-Torre.jpg Wahama junior Torre VanMatre releases a shot attempt during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game against Point Pleasant in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

