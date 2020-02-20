Fairfield Union rolls past Raiders, 59-36

LOGAN, Ohio — One bad quarter made all of the difference.

The River Valley boys basketball kept things competitive over the course of three periods, but top seeded Fairfield Union used a pivotal 20-5 third quarter surge to pull away Wednesday night during a 59-36 victory in a Division II sectional semifinal contest at Jim Myers Gymnasium on the campus of Logan High School.

The 16th seeded Raiders (6-18) mustered double-digit point outputs in only the fourth stanza, but the guests still found themselves within striking distance as both teams entered the break.

The Silver and Black had four players score in the opening frame, but Huston Harrah provided six points during a 14-9 run that gave the Falcons (20-3) a quick 5-point lead.

Jordan Lambert notched seven points in the second frame for RVHS, but the hosts still managed a small 11-9 spurt while securing a 25-18 edge at the intermission.

Harrah tacked on eight points as part of that monumental third quarter charge that extended the Red and Black lead out to 45-23 entering the finale.

Lambert added nine points down the stretch run, but the hosts ultimately ended regulation with a small 14-13 spurt to wrap up the 23-point outcome.

Fairfield Union outrebounded RVHS by a sizable 34-13 overall margin, including a 15-2 edge on the offensive glass. The Raiders also committed 11 of the 21 turnovers in the contest.

The Silver and Black made 16 total field goals — including a trio of 3-pointers — and also made its only free throw attempt on the night.

Lambert paced River Valley with a game-high 21 points, followed by Brandon Call with five points and Chase Caldwell with four markers. Cole Young, Mason Rhodes and Jordan Burns completed the scoring with two points each.

The Falcons made 25 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also netted 6-of-8 charity tosses for 75 percent.

Harrah paced FUHS with 19 points, followed by Chase Poston with 10 points and Brennen Rowles with eight markers. Ryan Magill and Andrew Moll respectively chipped in seven and six points, while Charlie Bean and Sam Bernard completed the winning tally with five and four markers.

It was the final basketball game for seniors Cole Young, Brandon Call, Jamal Shivers, Matt Mollohan, Chase Caldwell, Jordan Burns and Cameron Hess.

The Raiders went 1-11 and finished last in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play this winter.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

