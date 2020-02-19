Rio women take part in Hoosier Classic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande women’s bowling team posted a 63rd place in the Columbia Hoosier 300 Classic, which concluded its two-day run on Sunday at Western Bowl.

The RedStorm took down 5,979 pins in the 64-team competition, which was comprised of six team rounds and 15 baker games.

Mount Mercy University took the team championship with 8,849 pins, while Robert Morris (IL) knocked down 8,816 pins for second place and the University of Pikeville took third with 8,764 pins.

Sophomore Brianna Eberle (St. Marys, OH) had Rio’s top individual showing by finishing 209th with 949 in six games for an average of 158.2. Teammates Tylor Orr and Rena Kirts were right on Eberle’s heels, finishing 220th and 221st, respectively.

Orr, a sophomore from Chillicothe, Ohio, took down 915 pins in six games for an average of 152.5. She also was responsible for the RedStorm’s single-game high of 183 in the fifth round.

Kirts, a sophomore from London, Ohio, took down 912 pins in six games for a 152 average.

Also representing Rio Grande in the event were freshman Kaci Bell (Portsmouth, OH), who placed 250th with 755 pins in six games for a 125.8 average and freshman Ashley Morris (Vinton, OH), who was 328th with 480 pins in six rounds for an average of 80.

Mattie Brandos of Robert Morris won the individual title with 1,450 pins in six games for an average of 241.7.

Rio Grande returns to action – both men and women – on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Ohio Bowling Conference Championships in Columbus.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

