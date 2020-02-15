Blue Devils rally past Rock Hill, 69-59

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A fitting farewell.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team celebrated Senior Night in style Friday after using an impressive 20-0 third quarter charge to pull away for a 69-59 victory over visiting Rock Hill in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Gallia County.

The host Blue Devils (10-12, 5-9 OVC) honored seniors Devin Lee, Colton Caldwell, Reece Thomas, Logan Blouir, Ben Cox, Justin Wilcoxon and Damon Cremeens before the game for their respective contributions to the program over the years.

The Redmen (3-18, 0-13), however, showed up ready for a battle as Logan Hankins poured in eight points as part of 19-15 first quarter run, then Hankins buried four trifectas in the second frame as well.

The Blue and White, on the other hand, worked a little inside-out magic as both Blouir and Isaac Clary scored five points apiece during a slim 18-16 run that cut the halftime deficit down to 35-33.

GAHS had five different players score in that pivotal third stanza, with Blouir leading the charge with eight points while turning a 1-possession deficit into a comfortable 53-35 cushion headed into the finale.

Blouir tacked on another 10 points down the stretch run and Thomas chipped in a pair of 3-pointers, while the Red and White got eight points apiece from Hankins and Braden Stamper during a 24-16 run that ultimately wrapped up the 10-point outcome.

Gallia Academy also claimed a season sweep of RHHS after posting a 58-30 win in Pedro back on Jan. 14.

The hosts made 26 total field goals — including eight trifectas — and also went 6-of-8 at the free throw line for 75 percent.

Blouir paced GAHS with a game-high 28 points, followed by Clary and Thomas with nine points apiece. Cremeens and Cox were next with seven and five markers, respectively.

Caldwell, Wilcoxon and Carson Call chipped in three points apiece to the winning cause, while Cooper Davis completed the winning tally with two points.

The Redmen netted 18 total field goals — 10 of which were 3-pointers — and also made all three of their charity toss attempts.

Logan Hankins led RHHS with 27 points, followed by Stamper and Owen Hankins with 10 markers each. Garrett Miller and Braydon Malone completed things with five and two points, respectively.

Gallia Academy will open postseason play on Tuesday when it travels to Londonderry for a Division II sectional semifinal contest against Waverly. Tipoff at Southeastern High School is slated for 8 p.m.

