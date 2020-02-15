Lancers turn back South Gallia, 77-53

STEWART, Ohio — The Rebels wanted to play the role of spoiler, but the Lancers had other ideas.

The South Gallia boys basketball team dropped a 77-53 decision to host Federal Hocking on Friday at McInturf Gymnasium in Athens County, securing the Lancers’ outright Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title.

South Gallia (12-9, 8-7 TVC Hocking) began the game with its best offensive quarter, pouring in 17 points. Federal Hocking (18-4, 15-1) — now a 10-time TVC Hocking champion, with nine of those crowns coming outright — scored two dozen in the opening stanza and led by seven heading into the second.

The Lancers went on a 26-to-11 run in the second quarter, and followed it up with a 21-to-10 spurt in the third, making the margin 50-28 at halftime, and 71-38 headed into the finale.

SGHS outscored its host 15-to-6 over the final eight minutes and fell by a 77-53 count.

The Lancers won the rebounding battle by a 36-to-23 count, and also claimed a 19-to-24 advantage in the turnover category. The Rebels combined for 12 assists, 10 steals, and six rejections, while FHHS tallied 18 assists, 16 steals and two blocks.

The guests made 19-of-47 (40.5 percent) field goal attempts, including 6-of-16 (37.5 percent) three-point tries, while the Maroon and Gold were 31-of-62 (50 percent) from the field, including 11-of-25 (44 percent) from deep. At the foul line, SGHS was 9-of-11 (81.8 percent) and FHHS was 4-of-8 (50 percent).

Brayden Hammond led the Rebels with 17 points, to go with four steals and four blocked shots on the defensive end. Jared Burdette hit a team-best three triples on his way to nine points, while Layne Ours scored eight points and Andrew Small marked seven.

Tristan Saber recorded five points and a team-best three assists for South Gallia, while Jaxxin Mabe claimed three points and a team-high five rebounds. Kyle Northup and Ean Combs rounded out the Rebel total with two points apiece.

Leading the Lancers, Quinton Basim and Brad Russell scored 18 points apiece, with Russell grabbing a game-high five rebounds, and Basim recording team-bests of five steals, four assists and four three-pointers. Hunter Smith drained three trifectas on his way to 17 points for the victors.

Nathaniel Massie and Ian Miller both scored six in the win, Terrell Mayle added five, while Elijah Lucas marked three. Collin Jarvis and Dylan Schwarzel completed the winning tally with two points apiece.

This gives the Lancers a season sweep of South Gallia, as they won the Jan. 14 meeting in Mercerville by a 65-42 count.

After finishing the regular season at Trimble on Saturday, the Rebels will face Manchester in the Division IV sectional semifinal on Tuesday at Wellston High School.

