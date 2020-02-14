All-OVC boys bowling team

The 2020 All-Ohio Valley Conference boys bowling team was named this week following the league match held at Spare Time Recreation in Ironton, Ohio. Ironton, with a final tally of 2,341, claimed the OVC championship after finishing well ahead runner-up Rock Hill (2,066) and third placed Gallia Academy (1,992). The gentlemen pictured above were the All-OVC first team and honorable mention selections. In no particular order, the first team honorees were Brayden Easterling (IHS), Andrew Allen (IHS), Jason Krouse (IHS), John Blankenship (GA), Jacob Massie (RH), Cody Borders (CG) and Drew Fryer (SP). The honorable mention choices were T.J. McKinnis (RH), Evan Little (GA), Trevor Carey (CG), Trenton Fuller (FHS), Ryan Fetty (SP) and Mark Ball (IHS). (Submitted photo)

