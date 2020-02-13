Blue Devils fall to Chesapeake, 63-46

CENTENARY, Ohio — It all went south after the half.

The Gallia Academy trailed Ohio Valley Conference guest Chesapeake by just five points at halftime of Wednesday’s contest in Gallia County, but the Panthers pulled away with a 16-to-6 third quarter run and eventually topped the Blue Devils by a 63-46 count.

Gallia Academy (9-12, 4-9 OVC) connected on a pair of three-pointers in the opening period, but trailed 13-12 eight minutes into play.

Chesapeake (16-3, 11-2) — which also bested GAHS on Jan. 10 in Lawrence County by a 70-34 count — poured in 18 points in the second quarter on Wednesday, and led 31-26 at halftime.

The guests’ 16-to-6 run in the third was highlighted by a trio of three-pointers, and made the margin 47-32 with eight minutes to play.

The Panthers capped off the 63-46 victory by outscoring the Blue Devils 16-to-14 in the fourth quarter.

For the game, GAHS shot 3-of-4 (75 percent) from the foul line, while CHS was 5-of-8 (62.5 percent). The Blue and White had 19 field goals, including five triples, while Chesapeake had six of its 26 field goals come from beyond the arc.

Leading the Blue Devils, Logan Blouir and Isaac Clary had 12 points apiece, on five and six field goals respectively. Carson Call scored six for the hosts, Ben Cox added five, while Colton Caldwell and Damon Cremeens tallied four each. Rounding out the GAHS total, Reece Thomas scored three points.

The Panthers were paced by Levi Blankenship with 18 points and Dilen Caldwell with 16. Trent Dearth was next with 11 points, followed by Ethan Taylor with eight, Austin Jackson with five, Travis Grimm with three and Josh Cox with two.

Gallia Academy wraps up its regular season at home against Rock Hill on Friday.

