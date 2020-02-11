Tackett, Barr lead Rio women at RSC Indoor Championships

TIFFIN, Ohio — Taylor Tackett and Kaila Barr both posted individual wins, while Barr also captured Newcomer of the Year honors to lead the University of Rio Grande women in the River States Conference Indoor Track & Field Championship, Friday evening, at Tiffin University’s Heminger Center.

Tackett, a junior from Hillsboro, Ohio, took top honors in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.12, while also taking third place in the 600-meter run with a finish of 1:48.54.

Barr, a freshman from Waverly, Ohio, won the weight throw with a heave covering 14.60m and grabbed fourth place in the shot put with an effort of 10.68m.

Barr also shared the RSC Newcomer of the Year Award with Sheliece Watkins of Indiana University East.

Rio Grande finished last among the eight teams in the competition with 53 points. Point Park University won the title for a third straight year with 212 points, while IU East (117 pts.) and Brescia University (82 pts.) rounded out the top three.

Other top individual performances for Rio included sophomore Sierra Cress (Greenville, OH), who was second in the shot put with a toss of 11.24m and fourth in the weight throw with an effort of 13.41m; senior Natalie Seeberg (Urbana, OH), who was fifth in the weight throw at 12.88m and sixth in the shot with a heave of 10.01m; and sophomore Samantha Miller (Greensprings, OH), who was seventh in the shot put with an effort of 9.75m.

Point Park’s Alyssa Campbell was named Track Athlete of the Year after taking first place in both the 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs. She also ran key legs of winning relays in the 4×800 and distance medley.

Carlow University’s Olivia Miller earned Field Athlete of the Year honors after earning all-conference kudos in all three jumps. She placed first in the triple jump, second in the high jump and third in the long jump, while also placing ninth in the shot put.

Point Park head coach Jim Spisak was named Coach of the Year.

Each of the participating schools also had one student-athlete recognized on the Champions of Character Team for best exhibiting the NAIA Champions of Character values of respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.

Cress was Rio’s representative.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

