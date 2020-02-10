RV, GA eliminated at regionals

The Raiders valiantly defended their throne, but were ultimately knocked off by the new king.

The River Valley wrestling program won’t be making a return trip to the state championships after being eliminated in the semifinal round of the 2020 Division III Region 22 Team Dual tournament held Saturday at Alexander High School.

The Raiders — who entered the event as the nine seed — finished the weekend with a 2-1 overall mark in head-to-head contests that included wins over eighth seeded West Jefferson (48-33) and top seeded Barnesville (43-33).

RVHS eventually fell to fourth seeded Shenandoah by a 51-30 count in the semifinal rounds. SHS went on to claim a 63-18 win over Amanda-Clearcreek for the Region 22 crown and a berth at the D-3 state dual meet in Columbus.

The Silver and Black had three grapplers finish the weekend with unbeaten marks and all 10 participants ended up posting .500-or-better records individually. The Raiders also had to forfeit matches in four different weight classes against each of their three opponents,

Andrew Huck (106), Will Hash (152) and Aiden Greene (182) came away unscathed in their respective divisions with perfect 3-0 marks. Huck and Greene recorded three pinfall wins each, while Hash landed a pair of pinfalls.

Michael Conkle (132), Nathan Cadle (138), Nathan Brown (170), Brice Petitt (195), Chris Goheen (220) and Ryan Weber (285) all went 2-1 overall.

Conkle, Cadle, Petitt and Weber scored a pair of pinfall wins apiece, while Goheen and Brown each recorded a single pinfall. Brown also landed a 10-0 major decision in his match against Barnesville.

Seth Bowman completed things for RVHS with a 1-1 mark in the 145-pound weight class.

Gallia Academy also competed in the Division II Region 14 Team Dual tournament on Saturday at Miami Trace High School, but the 11th seeded Blue Devils were eliminated by sixth seeded Washington Court House by a 73-6 margin in the opening round.

GAHS had a single victory against the Blue Lions as Jayden Dunlap won by forfeit in the 145-pound weight class.

Host and top seed Miami Trace claimed a 37-24 victory over second seeded Wilmington in the Region 14 championship for a berth in the D-2 state dual meet in Columbus.

Wahama senior Emma Tomlinson made a bit of wrestling history Saturday after becoming the school’s first placer at the 2020 West Virginia Girls State Championships held at the Rod Oldham Athletic Center in Parkersburg.

Tomlinson ended up finishing third overall in the 111-pound weight class with a 2-2 record.

Musselman won the girls team championship.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the regional team dual tournaments held this past Saturday.

Visit wvmat.com for results of the 2020 West Virginia Girls State Championships held this past Saturday.

River Valley sophomore Will Hash finishes off a pinfall victory against Athens during a 152-pound match on January 15 in The Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.11-RV-Hash.jpg River Valley sophomore Will Hash finishes off a pinfall victory against Athens during a 152-pound match on January 15 in The Plains, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Wahama’s Tomlinson places 3rd at WV girls tournament

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.