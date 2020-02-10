Barringer joins EHS 1,000-point club

During Friday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division boys basketball game at Belpre High School, Eastern senior Garrett Barringer became the seventh boys player and 16th player in school history to reach the 1,000-point mark for a career. Barringer — who entered the night 14 points shy of 1,000 — reached the milestone at the free throw line during the second half of Eastern’s 64-48 win over the Golden Eagles. No other information from the contest was made available at press time. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

