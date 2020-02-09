Federal Hocking fends off Lady Eagles, 57-46

STEWART, Ohio — The comeback came up just short.

The Eastern girls basketball team poured in 21 points over the final eight minutes of Saturday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in McInturf Gymnasium, but it was too little, too late, as host Federal Hocking held on for the 57-46 victory.

The Lady Eagles (10-12, 7-9 TVC Hocking) — who had won back-to-back games — were down 20-7 eight minutes into play. Eastern got one point back in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Lancers 8-to-7 to make the FHHS lead 27-15 at halftime.

The hosts started the second half with an 18-to-10 run, and headed into the finale with a 45-25 edge.

Eastern’s 21-point fourth quarter was countered by a dozen points from the Maroon and Gold, sealing the 57-46 victory with by hitting 5-of-6 free throws in the stanza.

For the game, the Lady Eagles shot 16-of-48 (33.3 percent) from the field, including 1-of-5 (20 percent) from three-point range, while Federal Hocking made 14-of-34 (41.2 percent) field goal attempts, including 6-of-14 (42.9 percent) three-point tries. At the foul line, EHS was 13-of-21 (61.9 percent) and FHHS was 23-of-26 (88.5 percent).

Sydney Reynolds led the Green and White with 14 points, combining five field goals with a 4-of-4 day at the free throw line. Olivia Barber was next with nine points, followed by Erica Durst with eight, Kennadi Rockhold with six and Juli Durst with five. Rounding out the EHS total, Jaymie Basham scored three points and Whitney Durst marked one.

Leading the Lady Lancers, Paige Tolson scored 23 points, featuring a 19-of-22 performance at the foul line. Alexis Smith scored 19 points in the win, Kylie Tabler added nine, Emma Beha came up with five, while Brooklyn Richards ended with four points.

Eastern also fell to FHHS by 11 the first time, with the Lady Lancers winning 62-51 on Dec. 21 in Tuppers Plains.

Next, the Lady Eagles will meet Oak Hill in the Division III sectional semifinal on Thursday at Jackson High School.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

