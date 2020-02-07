Point dominates Senior Night

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — There were no special giveaways going on at Senior Night, especially for the guests that showed up.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team celebrated Senior Night in a perfect fashion after claiming a pair of shutout victories over Spring Valley and Buffalo in a non-conference tri-match held Friday in The Dungeon.

The Big Blacks honored seniors Nazar Abbas, Logan Southall, Juan Marquez, Wyatt Stanley, Jacob Muncy and Zac Samson before the event started, then the hosts made quick work of the opposition en route to a pair of 80-point victories.

PPHS claimed five pinfall wins and a technical fall during an 80-0 victory against Spring Valley, then secured another eight pinfall wins during an 81-0 triumph over Buffalo.

Eleven of the 14 Point grapplers scored at least one pinfall victory, with the exceptions being Brayden Connolly (182), Juan Marquez (195) and Jacob Muncy.

Both Connolly and Marquez won via a pair of forfeits against SVHS and BHS, while Muncy earned a 3-1 decision against Buffalo and a forfeit win against SVHS.

Derek Raike (132) and Mitchell Freeman (145) scored a pair of pinfall wins in their respective divisions. Justin Bartee (138) also recorded a pinfall to go along with a 21-6 technical fall against Spring Valley.

Christopher Smith claimed a 7-2 decision against Spring Valley and landed a pinfall win against Buffalo.

Parker Henderson (106), Mackandle Freeman (113), Isaac Short (120), Wyatt Wilson (152), Zac Samson (160), Logan Southall (170) and Wyatt Stanley (220) all recorded a pinfall win and also won by forfeit in their two matches.

The Big Blacks ended up with a 28-0 overall mark that included 13 pinfall wins, a technical fall and two decisions. PPHS also won a dozen matches by forfeit.

Point Pleasant senior Jacob Muncy maintains leverage on an opponent during a heavyweight match against Winfield on Dec. 11, 2019, in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.8-PP-Muncy.jpg Point Pleasant senior Jacob Muncy maintains leverage on an opponent during a heavyweight match against Winfield on Dec. 11, 2019, in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

