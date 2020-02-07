Lady Raiders win at Athens, 49-39

THE PLAINS, Ohio — After two months of waiting, it was finally time for revenge.

The River Valley girls basketball team — which dropped a 38-36 decision to Athens on Dec. 5 in Bidwell — met with those same Lady Bulldogs on Thursday in Athens County, where the Lady Raiders claimed a 49-39 victory in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play.

Athens (3-18, 3-9 TVC Ohio) was ahead 16-to-10 after eight minutes of play, with the hosts hitting three of their four three-pointers in the opening stanza.

River Valley (12-9, 5-6) responded with an 18-to-4 run in the second quarter, and led 28-20 at halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs got two points back with a 9-to-7 third period, and headed into the finale down 35-29.

The hosts tallied 10 points over the final eight minutes, but the Silver and Black sealed the 49-39 victory with 14, including eight from Lauren Twyman, who was 6-for-6 from the foul line in the stanza.

For the game, RVHS made 17-of-23 (73.9 percent) free throws, to go with 13 two-pointers and two triples. Athens — which sank 14 field goals — was 7-of-14 (50 percent) at the foul line.

Twyman led the Lady Raiders with 17 points, featuring an 11-for-12 day at the charity stripe. Payton Crabtree was responsible for both RVHS three-pointers and finished with 14 points in the win. Hannah Jacks was next with 11 markers, followed by Kasey Birchfield with seven.

Laura Manderick paced Athens with 20 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc. Mindi Gregory was next with eight points, followed by Kianna Benton with five. Annika Benton, Kesi Federspiel and Emmarald Jean-Francois rounded out the scoring column with two points apiece for AHS.

The Lady Raiders wrap up their regular season at Nelsonville-York on Saturday, and will then face Unioto in Thursday’s sectional final at Adena High School.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.