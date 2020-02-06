Girls basketball tourney draw

A new twist to the historic postseason chase.

The ‘super-sectional’ element has been added this year to the 2020 Southeast Ohio District Girls Basketball Tournament brackets, which were released Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Instead of the traditional north/south or east/west breakdowns that have previously been used at the sectional level in all divisions, the Southeast Ohio District Athletic Board is using more of a universal approach this postseason by implementing a seeding process that applies throughout the district.

Instead of two brackets at travel-friendly locations for different parts of the district in each division, the Southeast District tournament is now using a division-wide seeding system that has all programs capable of facing one another at any level of the postseason — particularly in the sectional rounds.

The general concept is to ensure that the very best teams from the Southeast District are advancing deeper into the postseason, regardless of what side of the district a team hails from.

For example, teams from Gallia or Meigs counties now have just as much of chance of playing programs from the west side of the district — say Hillsboro, Portsmouth, Whiteoak, etc. — in the sectional rounds as previous regulars such as Warren, Vinton County, Waterford, etc.

Previously, those programs from the west side of the district were usually matchups to be found at the district tournament level.

This year also has a different feel to the postseason chase as Eastern — the 2014 Division IV state champion — will be competing at the Division III level this winter.

The Lady Eagles ended up as the 21st seeded team in D-3 and will face 12th seeded Oak Hill in a sectional semifinal at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Jackson High School.

The winner travels to Lucasville Valley High School on Saturday, Feb. 15, to face the winner of the 5-28 matchup between Northwest and Crooksville. The Waverly 1 sectional final will begin at 2:45 p.m.

Gallia Academy, Meigs and River Valley are all participating in the Division II tournament, with the Blue Angels ending up as the lone program in the Chillicothe 1 bracket.

GAHS came away with the 15th seed and will face 18th seeded Jackson in a sectional semifinal at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Logan High School.

The winner faces second seeded Sheridan in the sectional final at noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at Logan High School.

The Lady Marauders are the 16th seed in the Chillicothe 2 bracket and take on Athens in a sectional semifinal at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Logan High School.

The winner faces top-seeded Circleville in the sectional final at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Adena High School.

The Lady Raiders are the 12th seed in the Chillicothe 2 bracket and face fifth seeded Unioto in a sectional final at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Adena High School.

South Gallia and Southern are competing in opposite brackets in Division IV, with the Lady Rebels coming away with the 12th seed.

SGHS will face fifth seeded Green in a Jackson 1 sectional final at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Northwest High School.

The Lady Tornadoes are the 14th seed in the Jackson 2 bracket and take on Sciotoville East in a sectional semifinal at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Wellston High School.

The winner faces third seeded Trimble in the sectional final at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Wellston High School.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete brackets of the 2020 Southeast District girls basketball tournament in all divisions.

South Gallia senior Amaya Howell (2) tries to dribble around River Valley defender Lauren Twyman during the first half of a Jan. 6 girls basketball game in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.7-GC-Duo.jpg South Gallia senior Amaya Howell (2) tries to dribble around River Valley defender Lauren Twyman during the first half of a Jan. 6 girls basketball game in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

SE Ohio postseason takes ‘super-sectional’ approach in 2020

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.