Golden Eagles hold off Southern, 48-43

BELPRE, Ohio — So much for second chances.

The Southern boys basketball team — which dropped a 66-63 decision to Belpre on Jan. 7 in Racine — fell to those same Golden Eagles by a 48-43 tally on Tuesday in Washington County.

After a 9-9 tie eight minutes into play, Belpre (12-8, 10-4 TVC Hocking) — which has won three league games in a row — went on a 12-to-9 second quarter spurt for a 21-18 halftime lead.

Southern (7-10, 6-6) got one point back in the third period, outscoring BHS 15-to-14 to make the Golden Eagle lead 35-33 with eight minutes to play.

The Purple and Gold scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, but Belpre capped off the 48-43 win with a baker’s dozen, including a 9-of-14 performance from the free throw line.

For the game, SHS was 6-for-9 (66.7 percent) at the foul line, to go with 17 two-pointers and one triple. Meanwhile, the hosts made 14-of-20 (70 percent) free throws, and had four of their 15 field goals come from downtown.

Arrow Drummer led the guests with 19 points, featuring eight field goals and a trio of free throws. Cole Steele and Trey McNickle scored 11 points apiece for Southern, with Steele claiming the team’s lone trifecta. Coltin Parker rounded out the Tornado total with one point.

Connor Baker paced Belpre with 17 points, followed by Logan Adams with 13 and Eric Dotson with 11. Nick Godfrey scored three in the win, while Evan Wells and P.J. Alder tallied two each.

Southern will look to snap its three-game skid when Wahama visits Racine on Friday.

