Lady Raiders fall at Vinton County, 84-62

McARTHUR, Ohio — The middle quarters made all the difference.

The River Valley girls basketball team was tied with Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division leader Vinton County eight minutes into Monday’s contest, but the visiting Lady Raiders gave up a 48-to-26 run over the next two periods and wound up falling by an 84-62 tally.

After 16 points by each side in the opening quarter, the Lady Vikings (14-5, 9-1 TVC Ohio) outscored River Valley (11-9, 4-6) 28-to-12 in the second, and took a 44-28 lead into halftime.

A 20-to-14 third quarter gave Vinton County a 64-42 advantage headed into the finale, in which both teams scored 20 points.

In the 84-62 setback, the Silver and Black made 4-of-8 (50 percent) free throws, to go with 14 two-pointers and 10 triples. Meanwhile, the hosts were 11-of-16 (68.6 percent) at the line and claimed five of their 34 field goals from beyond the arc.

Leading the Lady Raiders, Hannah Jacks had 21 points, combining seven two-pointers, four free throws and one trifecta. Payton Crabtree was next with 19 points, 15 of which came from beyond the arc. Kaylee Gillman and Lauren Twyman scored eight each for the guests, Sierra Somerville added four, while Kasey Birchfield came up with two.

Cameron Zinn led the Lady Vikings with 38 points, teaming 16 field goals and six foul shots. Morgan Bentley was next with 15 points, followed by Tegan Bartoe with 11, Lacie Williams with nine, and Josie Ousley with five. Rounding out the winning tally, Emily Kight and Lydia Nichols scored three points apiece.

VCHS also topped the Silver and Black on Dec. 7 at Alexander High School, by a 65-34 tally.

River Valley returns to action at Athens on Thursday.

