Point wins 1st-ever AA/A state duals title

Another jewel in the crown. The Point Pleasant wrestling team notched another program first on Saturday after cruising through the Class AA/A field Saturday at the inaugural West Virginia Team Duals Wrestling State Championships held at Colonial Hall on the historic grounds of The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs. The first-ever event was sponsored by the West Virginia Wrestling Coaches Association and was endorsed by the WVSSAC, but it is not yet officially recognized by the WVSSAC as an official state championship. Nonetheless, the Region IV champion Big Blacks — the reigning Class AA champion and current top-ranked program in West Virginia — rolled through Region II champion Bridgeport (75-3) in the semifinals before claiming a 59-9 victory over Region I champion Oak Glen in the finals. Details of Point Pleasant’s team duals state championship will be available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Courtesy photo)

