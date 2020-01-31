Lady Marauders win at Wellston, 56-46

WELLSTON, Ohio — Time to break out the brooms.

The Meigs girls basketball team claimed its first sweep of the season on Thursday in Jackson County, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Wellston 56-46, after defeating those same Lady Rockets 63-43 just 24 days earlier.

The Lady Marauders (5-15, 3-8 TVC Ohio) — snapping a three-game skid — led by as many as 13 points, at 21-8, in the opening quarter. Wellston (0-19, 0-9) scored the final six points of the stanza, however, trimming the MHS lead to 21-14 headed into the second.

Meigs added one to its lead with a 7-to-6 run over the first 5:07 of the second period, but WHS scored the final 10 points of the half and took a 30-28 edge into the break.

The Lady Rockets started the second half with a two-pointer, but gave up the next seven points and never led again. Meigs was ahead 46-34 at the end of the third, and WHS was never got closer than eight in the finale.

In the 56-46 win, Meigs enjoyed a 57-to-29 rebounding advantage. The Lady Marauders had 13 turnovers, one less than WHS, while marking team totals of 11 assists, 10 steals and four rejections. The Lady Rockets combined for 11 steals, nine assists and two blocks.

The Maroon and Gold made 21-of-75 (28 percent) field goal attempts, including 2-of-17 (11.7 percent) three-point tries, while the Blue and Gold were 14-of-43 (32.5 percent) from the field, including 7-of-23 (30.4 percent) from deep. Meigs sank 12-of-17 (70.5 percent) free throws, while WHS went 11-for-20 (55 percent) from the line.

Leading the Lady Marauders, Mallory Hawley had a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds, to go with five steals and two rejections.

Bre Lilly had 13 points and three assists in the win, while Rylee Lisle and Jerrica Smith both earned double-doubles, with Lisle recording 10 points and 15 rebounds, and Smith marking 10 points and 10 rebounds, to go with three assists.

Hannah Durst had four points and three assists for the guests, while Olivia Haggy rounded out the winning total with two points.

Daycee Clemons led Wellston with 14 points, four assists and four steals. Makenna Kilgour was next with 13 points, followed by Emma Jadrnicek with 10. Taylar Spencer had five points and 10 rebounds in the setback, Macie Lambert added three markers, while Lexi Bouska scored one point.

Meigs will have a shot at another sweep on Monday, when Athens visits Rocksprings.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwet.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

