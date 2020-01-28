Lady Lancers fend off Southern, 58-38

STEWART, Ohio — Tough to recover from a start like that.

The Southern girls basketball team dug itself a 17-point hole eight minutes into Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest inside McInturf Gymnasium, where the Lady Tornadoes wound up falling to host Federal Hocking by a 58-38 tally.

Southern (4-15, 1-12 TVC Hocking) made just 1-of-5 field goal attempts in the opening quarter, as the Lady Lancers (8-9, 8-5) built a 19-2 lead.

The Lady Tornadoes bounced back with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting in the second and headed into halftime down 31-21.

A 15-to-9 third quarter gave the hosts a 46-30 lead headed into the finale, and the Maroon and Gold capped off the 58-38 win with a 12-to-8 run.

For the game, Southern was 15-of-40 (37.5 percent) from the field, including 1-of-11 (9.1 percent) from deep, while Federal Hocking made 21-of-51 (41.2 percent) field goal attempts, including 7-of-18 (38.9 percent) three-point tries. At the foul line, SHS was 7-of-11 (63.6 percent), while FHHS made 9-of-19 (47.4 percent).

The Lady Tornadoes — who claimed a 32-to-26 advantage in rebounds — were led by Jordan Hardwick and Kayla Evans with 10 points apiece. Baylee Wolfe scored eight points in the setback, Shelby Cleland added four, while Kelly Shaver and Lily Allen finished with three apiece.

Leading the Lady Lancers, Alexis Smith scored 17 points, Paige Tolson added 10, and Kylie Tabler tallied nine. Emma Beha was next with seven points, followed by Brooklyn Richards with six, Lydia Beha with four, Ava Tate with three, and Courtney Clark with two.

The Maroon and Gold also topped the Lady Tornadoes in their first meeting, winning 58-48 on Dec. 19 in Racine.

The Purple and Gold return to action at home on Thursday against Waterford.

